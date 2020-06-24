Rent Calculator
Kansas City, MO
/
2116 E 67th Ter
Last updated May 9 2019 at 7:43 AM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2116 E 67th Ter
2116 E 67th Ter
·
No Longer Available
Location
2116 E 67th Ter, Kansas City, MO 64132
Blenheim Square - Research Hospital
Amenities
w/d hookup
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Monthly rental rate $750
Deposit $750
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2116 E 67th Ter have any available units?
2116 E 67th Ter doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Kansas City, MO
.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Kansas City Rent Report
.
Is 2116 E 67th Ter currently offering any rent specials?
2116 E 67th Ter is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2116 E 67th Ter pet-friendly?
No, 2116 E 67th Ter is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Kansas City
.
Does 2116 E 67th Ter offer parking?
Yes, 2116 E 67th Ter offers parking.
Does 2116 E 67th Ter have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2116 E 67th Ter does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2116 E 67th Ter have a pool?
No, 2116 E 67th Ter does not have a pool.
Does 2116 E 67th Ter have accessible units?
No, 2116 E 67th Ter does not have accessible units.
Does 2116 E 67th Ter have units with dishwashers?
No, 2116 E 67th Ter does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2116 E 67th Ter have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2116 E 67th Ter has units with air conditioning.
