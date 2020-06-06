All apartments in Kansas City
/
Kansas City, MO
/
210 East 38 Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

210 East 38 Street

210 East 38th Street · No Longer Available
Location

210 East 38th Street, Kansas City, MO 64111
Hanover Place

Amenities

patio / balcony
recently renovated
pool
fireplace
game room
courtyard
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
game room
pool
Newly Renovated property at 38th and Warwick is where you want to live. Be part of the exciting revitalization of this historic neighborhood!! A custom designed pool is the central feature of the courtyard that is nestled in heart of this charming community. We have unique floor plans for studios, one bedrooms and two bedrooms that feature fireplaces, new flooring, new fixtures, new electrical, new appliances AND laundry in every unit! Resident game room coming Summer 2016! All spaces have a courtyard view or private deck as well as private, controlled access entries.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 210 East 38 Street have any available units?
210 East 38 Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 210 East 38 Street have?
Some of 210 East 38 Street's amenities include patio / balcony, recently renovated, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 210 East 38 Street currently offering any rent specials?
210 East 38 Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 210 East 38 Street pet-friendly?
No, 210 East 38 Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kansas City.
Does 210 East 38 Street offer parking?
No, 210 East 38 Street does not offer parking.
Does 210 East 38 Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 210 East 38 Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 210 East 38 Street have a pool?
Yes, 210 East 38 Street has a pool.
Does 210 East 38 Street have accessible units?
No, 210 East 38 Street does not have accessible units.
Does 210 East 38 Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 210 East 38 Street does not have units with dishwashers.
