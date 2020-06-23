11415 North Ditzler Avenue

Amenities

Enjoy this great 3 bed room beauty by kevin McClellan with Renters Warehouse! schedule your viewing starting October 15th. Call or text (816) 529-9960.Liberty North High School. When you walk in the front door, the main level is up only a few steps. Here you will find the living room with a fireplace, the open kitchen/dining area, and 3 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. The master bedroom has an attached bathroom while the other two bedrooms share the hallway bathroom. The walk-out basement is finished and would make a great media room! The back yard is fenced. Rent is $1575+ 7.00 processing/reporting fee per month, $150 one time admin fee, $45 application fee per adult 18 and older, $1575 security deposit. Qualifications: Income must be 3 times the rent, and Good rental history. Pets allowed with additional one time deposit. Tenant pays utilities and is responsible for lawn care/snow removal. Renters insurance required.