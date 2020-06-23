All apartments in Kansas City
Find more places like 11415 North Ditzler Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
11415 North Ditzler Avenue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

11415 North Ditzler Avenue

11415 North Ditzler Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kansas City
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

11415 North Ditzler Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64157

Amenities

pet friendly
fireplace
media room
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
media room
pet friendly
Enjoy this great 3 bed room beauty by kevin McClellan with Renters Warehouse! schedule your viewing starting October 15th. Call or text (816) 529-9960.Liberty North High School. When you walk in the front door, the main level is up only a few steps. Here you will find the living room with a fireplace, the open kitchen/dining area, and 3 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. The master bedroom has an attached bathroom while the other two bedrooms share the hallway bathroom. The walk-out basement is finished and would make a great media room! The back yard is fenced. Rent is $1575+ 7.00 processing/reporting fee per month, $150 one time admin fee, $45 application fee per adult 18 and older, $1575 security deposit. Qualifications: Income must be 3 times the rent, and Good rental history. Pets allowed with additional one time deposit. Tenant pays utilities and is responsible for lawn care/snow removal. Renters insurance required.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11415 North Ditzler Avenue have any available units?
11415 North Ditzler Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
Is 11415 North Ditzler Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
11415 North Ditzler Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11415 North Ditzler Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 11415 North Ditzler Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 11415 North Ditzler Avenue offer parking?
No, 11415 North Ditzler Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 11415 North Ditzler Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11415 North Ditzler Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11415 North Ditzler Avenue have a pool?
No, 11415 North Ditzler Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 11415 North Ditzler Avenue have accessible units?
No, 11415 North Ditzler Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 11415 North Ditzler Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 11415 North Ditzler Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11415 North Ditzler Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 11415 North Ditzler Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Province of Briarcliff
1282 NW Vivion Rd
Kansas City, MO 64118
Windemere
601 E Armour Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64109
Six40
640 E Armour Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64109
721 E. Armour
721 E Armour Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64109
Charlotte Square - 3330-3368 Charlotte
3330-3368 Charlotte St
Kansas City, MO 64109
Retreat at Walnut Creek
1300 NE Parvin Rd
Kansas City, MO 64116
Eastwood Crossings
7000 Crabapple Ln
Kansas City, MO 64129
2109 Broadway Lofts
2109 Broadway Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64108

Similar Pages

Kansas City 1 BedroomsKansas City 2 Bedrooms
Kansas City Dog Friendly ApartmentsKansas City Pet Friendly Places
Kansas City Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Overland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KS
Lenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KS

Nearby Neighborhoods

The Downtown LoopWaldoCoves North
Hanover PlaceNorth Hyde ParkCentral Hyde Park
GashlandBroadway Gillham

Apartments Near Colleges

Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas CityRockhurst University
Midwestern Baptist Theological Seminary