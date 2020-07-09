Rent Calculator
11306 Indiana Avenue
Last updated November 2 2019 at 3:45 AM
1 of 1
11306 Indiana Avenue
11306 Indiana Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Location
11306 Indiana Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64137
Calico Farms
Amenities
on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Fresh Make Ready with New Carpet and Hard Surface Flooring, Fresh Paint, and Tons of Room.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 11306 Indiana Avenue have any available units?
11306 Indiana Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Kansas City, MO
.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Kansas City Rent Report
.
What amenities does 11306 Indiana Avenue have?
Some of 11306 Indiana Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 11306 Indiana Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
11306 Indiana Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11306 Indiana Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 11306 Indiana Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Kansas City
.
Does 11306 Indiana Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 11306 Indiana Avenue offers parking.
Does 11306 Indiana Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11306 Indiana Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11306 Indiana Avenue have a pool?
No, 11306 Indiana Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 11306 Indiana Avenue have accessible units?
No, 11306 Indiana Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 11306 Indiana Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11306 Indiana Avenue has units with dishwashers.
