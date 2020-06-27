All apartments in Kansas City
Kansas City, MO
10230 North Forest Avenue
Last updated July 2 2019

10230 North Forest Avenue

10230 North Forest Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

10230 North Forest Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64155
New Mark

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
recently renovated
Beautifully updated home on corner lot and private back yard with large deck. Gorgeous kitchen with granite counter tops. Large master suite, 2nd living area, and non-conforming 4th bedroom in the basement. Close to schools, shopping, and easy access to highways. Walking distance to Fox Hill neighborhood park.

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10230 North Forest Avenue have any available units?
10230 North Forest Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 10230 North Forest Avenue have?
Some of 10230 North Forest Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10230 North Forest Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
10230 North Forest Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10230 North Forest Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 10230 North Forest Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 10230 North Forest Avenue offer parking?
No, 10230 North Forest Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 10230 North Forest Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10230 North Forest Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10230 North Forest Avenue have a pool?
No, 10230 North Forest Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 10230 North Forest Avenue have accessible units?
No, 10230 North Forest Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 10230 North Forest Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 10230 North Forest Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
