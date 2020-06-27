10230 North Forest Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly 24hr maintenance recently renovated

Beautifully updated home on corner lot and private back yard with large deck. Gorgeous kitchen with granite counter tops. Large master suite, 2nd living area, and non-conforming 4th bedroom in the basement. Close to schools, shopping, and easy access to highways. Walking distance to Fox Hill neighborhood park.



Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options



