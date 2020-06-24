All apartments in Minneapolis
920 Lincoln Avenue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

920 Lincoln Avenue

920 Lincoln Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

920 Lincoln Avenue, Minneapolis, MN 55403
Lowry Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
garage
Beautiful 2 bedroom condo in Lowry Hill!! Open and bright main level with living area, updated gourmet kitchen with granite & stainless, large formal dining area, and gleaming hardwood floors. Upper level includes a huge master suite with walk-in closet, full bath, and Japanese soaking tub, laundry area, good sized second bedroom, and additional full bath. Rental includes 2 parking spaces in the heated underground garage. Close proximity to shopping, highways, parks, and Downtown Minneapolis!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 920 Lincoln Avenue have any available units?
920 Lincoln Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 920 Lincoln Avenue have?
Some of 920 Lincoln Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 920 Lincoln Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
920 Lincoln Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 920 Lincoln Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 920 Lincoln Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Minneapolis.
Does 920 Lincoln Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 920 Lincoln Avenue offers parking.
Does 920 Lincoln Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 920 Lincoln Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 920 Lincoln Avenue have a pool?
No, 920 Lincoln Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 920 Lincoln Avenue have accessible units?
No, 920 Lincoln Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 920 Lincoln Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 920 Lincoln Avenue has units with dishwashers.
