920 Lincoln Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities elevator parking garage

Beautiful 2 bedroom condo in Lowry Hill!! Open and bright main level with living area, updated gourmet kitchen with granite & stainless, large formal dining area, and gleaming hardwood floors. Upper level includes a huge master suite with walk-in closet, full bath, and Japanese soaking tub, laundry area, good sized second bedroom, and additional full bath. Rental includes 2 parking spaces in the heated underground garage. Close proximity to shopping, highways, parks, and Downtown Minneapolis!!