lowry hill
356 Apartments for rent in Lowry Hill, Minneapolis, MN
Last updated July 12 at 09:47am
3 Units Available
311 Kenwood Parkway
311 Kenwood Parkway, Minneapolis, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,340
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 311 Kenwood Parkway in Minneapolis. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
48 Groveland Terrace
48 Groveland Terrace, Minneapolis, MN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,295
1200 sqft
Sunny 2 bedroom plus office area, 2BA condo at Groveland Terrace, just steps from The Walker & Sculpture Garden.
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
813 Kenwood Parkway
813 Kenwood Parkway, Minneapolis, MN
2 Bedrooms
$2,495
1300 sqft
Looking for charm and character along Kenwood Parkway in the Lowry Hill/Mount Curve area? You’ve found it in this completely remodeled 2BR, 1BA lower level duplex home with 1 indoor garage stall and plenty of street parking in front.
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
1917 Emerson Ave. S.
1917 Emerson Avenue South, Minneapolis, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,150
650 sqft
Available 09/01/20 Discover this Cozy Nest in Lowry Hill - 1BR!! - Property Id: 315537 The apartment is in the Lowry Hill neighborhood and the surrounding area has great historical buildings.
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
1913 Emerson Ave. S.
1913 Emerson Avenue South, Minneapolis, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
1100 sqft
Available 09/01/20 Ease into this 2+ Bedroom in Lowry Hill! - Property Id: 315544 This 2+ bedroom apartment is available for September 1st and is in a renovated apartment building offering 'turn of the century' charm.
Results within 1 mile of Lowry Hill
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
115 Units Available
Daymark Uptown
3014 Holmes Avenue South, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,079
513 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,504
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,517
1229 sqft
Imagine a newly constructed apartment community in uptown Minneapolis that combines spacious floor plans, upscale amenities, and an ideal location in one of the most walkable parts of the city.
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
17 Units Available
Dock Street Flats
337 Washington Ave N, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,390
561 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,520
781 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Brand-new apartments with designer interiors and incredible community amenities, like a rooftop deck and lounge area. In the heart of the North Loop. By lots of restaurants, shops and bars.
Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm
106 Units Available
Marquee
1410 Nicollet Avenue, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,300
400 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,545
639 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
1138 sqft
Modern new construction in the heart of historic Minneapolis, Marquee offers the perfect blend of style, convenience and comfort.
Last updated July 12 at 04:35pm
39 Units Available
Elan Uptown II
2837 Emerson Ave S, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,259
618 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,634
806 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,232
1240 sqft
Sophisticated apartment community in the bustling Uptown neighborhood features contemporary design, and resort-like amenities like pools, cabanas, and courtyards. Granite countertops, glass tile backsplash, and custom bamboo flooring.
Last updated July 12 at 04:35pm
15 Units Available
Harlo
18 15th Street West, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,234
511 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,341
564 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,964
974 sqft
Harlo combines the charm of Loring Park's historic brownstones with modern luxuries that make city life convenient and comfortable. Step into a stylish downtown lifestyle that transcends trends and caters to your sense of urban sophistication.
Last updated July 12 at 06:17pm
13 Units Available
Tula
3009 Holmes Avenue South, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,375
378 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,475
542 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
737 sqft
Just a five minute walk to White Rock Lake trail. On-site fitness center, business center, and rooftop outdoor deck. Each modern home includes granite countertops, high ceilings, and wood-like flooring. Near shopping.
Last updated July 12 at 06:11pm
22 Units Available
The Lakes Residences
2622 W Lake St, Minneapolis, MN
1 Bedroom
$2,835
1116 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,115
1961 sqft
Boutique and contemporary 1-2 bedroom residences. Apartments with studies. Lakefront penthouses for rent. Near West Lake Street in South Minneapolis. Ultra-luxuriant interiors with excellent views. Onsite laundry. Internet access and fire pit.
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
5 Units Available
Ridgewood Arches
223 Ridgewood Ave, Minneapolis, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,032
525 sqft
Bigos Management brings you Ridgewood Arches and a high standard of living in every unit, with access to Uptown and Downtown Minneapolis. Units feature 24-hour laundry facilities, and patios, balcony, and hardwood floors.
Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm
33 Units Available
Junction Flats
643 N 5th St, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,380
526 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,490
707 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,220
1064 sqft
The Junction Flats apartments are in North Loop in a trendy urban location. Luxuriant common areas. Large open floor plans. Great views of Minneapolis. Light rail down nearby. Close to the Minneapolis entertainment district.
Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm
32 Units Available
Flux
2838 Fremont Ave S, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,275
532 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,375
684 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,835
980 sqft
Flux Apartments is located in the heart of Uptown Minneapolis where our residents enjoy nearby walking trails on the Midtown Greenway, bridge access to MoZaic and walking distance to Lake of the Isles, Bde Maka Ska (formerly Lake Calhoun) and Lake
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
17 Units Available
330 Oak Grove
330 Oak Grove St, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$860
343 sqft
1 Bedroom
$973
453 sqft
Minutes away from downtown Minneapolis, with easy access to public transportation. Apartments feature tile floors, extra storage room, and walk-in closets. Community amenities include on-site laundry and a fitness center.
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
24 Units Available
215 Oak Grove
215 Oak Grove St, Minneapolis, MN
1 Bedroom
$983
630 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,234
710 sqft
High-rise living within walking distance of fine dining, shopping, and entertainment. Newly remodeled units with panoramic views of the city. Game room, party lounge, and fitness center.
Last updated July 12 at 12:31pm
102 Units Available
Laurel Village
1254 Hennepin Ave, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,085
741 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,770
1116 sqft
Inviting apartment community in the center of downtown Minneapolis. Surrounded by shopping, dining and entertainment venues and central to major highways. Apartments feature breakfast bars and laundry facilities. Indoor car parking and bike storage available.
Last updated July 12 at 06:24pm
21 Units Available
LaSalle Apartments
36 S 9th St, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,010
474 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,310
671 sqft
Centrally located near downtown Minneapolis and the business district, these units offer unique floor plans, high ceilings and European-style washer/dryers, as well as with controlled access, community rooms and guest suites for visitors.
Last updated July 12 at 12:38pm
12 Units Available
Loring Park Apartments
1300 Yale Pl, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,183
585 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,391
941 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,762
1283 sqft
Studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments and townhomes. Prime location in historic Loring Park neighborhood close to major freeways, downtown, the theater district and Walker Art Center.
Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm
16 Units Available
Variant
315 N 7th Ave, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,450
528 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,878
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,592
1106 sqft
Nestled in one of the most active, vibrant communities in Minneapolis and with downtown just steps away, these apartments feature private balconies, floor-to-ceiling windows and beautiful quartz countertops.
Last updated July 10 at 08:26pm
3 Units Available
The Shores
3101 E Calhoun Pkwy, Minneapolis, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1197 sqft
BIGGER IS BETTER! Live in luxury in sought-after Uptown Minneapolis while enjoying the most square footage around! Calhoun Shores Apartments is located across the street from Lake Calhoun, within walking distance of Calhoun Square and situated on
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
10 Units Available
Vue
415 Oak Grove St, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,325
584 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,595
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,130
1092 sqft
1-3 bedroom and studio apartments available at VUE Apartments in Minneapolis, MN. First class amenities onsite. Picturesque city skyline views. Near high-end shops, restaurants and transit hubs. Stainless steel appliances and hardwood floors.
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
9 Units Available
3021 Holmes Ave South Apartments
3021 Holmes Ave S, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,217
557 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,440
798 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,760
1032 sqft
Luxury Uptown apartments. Air conditioning, hardwood floors and in-unit laundry. Heated bathroom floors. Community has heated garage and on-site retail. Just blocks from Lake Calhoun.
