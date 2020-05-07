All apartments in Minneapolis
730 N 4th St 609

730 N 4th St · No Longer Available
Location

730 N 4th St, Minneapolis, MN 55401
North Loop

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
Modern industrial living in North Loop - Property Id: 90210

Contemporary urban living at its finest! One bedroom, one bath loft features poured concrete and subtle industrial touches with modern kitchen, in-unit laundry, walk-in closet, and private balcony offering fantastic views!

Peace and quiet due to concrete floors and soundproof walls.

Great walkability to dining, North Loop nightlife, sporting events and Light Rail.

Rent price is all-inclusive, including Cable & Internet (~$100/mo value)!

Tenant pays for electricity only.

Pet Friendly! Cats, Small Dogs, or Small Pets Only. Max: 2 Pets. Pet Fees are $200 one-time + $25/mo per pet.

Building Features:
- Underground heated parking
- Free Storage
- Awesome rooftop deck
- Community Room
- Fitness Center
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/90210p
Property Id 90210

(RLNE5168693)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 730 N 4th St 609 have any available units?
730 N 4th St 609 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 730 N 4th St 609 have?
Some of 730 N 4th St 609's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 730 N 4th St 609 currently offering any rent specials?
730 N 4th St 609 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 730 N 4th St 609 pet-friendly?
Yes, 730 N 4th St 609 is pet friendly.
Does 730 N 4th St 609 offer parking?
Yes, 730 N 4th St 609 offers parking.
Does 730 N 4th St 609 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 730 N 4th St 609 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 730 N 4th St 609 have a pool?
No, 730 N 4th St 609 does not have a pool.
Does 730 N 4th St 609 have accessible units?
No, 730 N 4th St 609 does not have accessible units.
Does 730 N 4th St 609 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 730 N 4th St 609 has units with dishwashers.
