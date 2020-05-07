730 N 4th St 609

Amenities
Modern industrial living in North Loop - Property Id: 90210
Contemporary urban living at its finest! One bedroom, one bath loft features poured concrete and subtle industrial touches with modern kitchen, in-unit laundry, walk-in closet, and private balcony offering fantastic views!
Peace and quiet due to concrete floors and soundproof walls.
Great walkability to dining, North Loop nightlife, sporting events and Light Rail.
Rent price is all-inclusive, including Cable & Internet (~$100/mo value)!
Tenant pays for electricity only.
Pet Friendly! Cats, Small Dogs, or Small Pets Only. Max: 2 Pets. Pet Fees are $200 one-time + $25/mo per pet.
Building Features:
- Underground heated parking
- Free Storage
- Awesome rooftop deck
- Community Room
- Fitness Center
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/90210p
Property Id 90210
(RLNE5168693)