342 Apartments for rent in North Loop, Minneapolis, MN

Though you may also sometimes hear it called the Warehouse District, North Loop is the hippest neighborhood in Minneapolis; just telling people that you live here is enough to inspire envy. The funky independent shops and vibrant lifestyle here will make you ask when you can move in—but make sure to check your budget first.

Transportation

Metro

Biking

Walkable

Driving

Demographics

Young professionals (mostly between 25-34)

Families with young children

Close To:

Uptown

Downtown

Minneapolis Convention Center

Nicollet Mall

Contains:

Mississippi Mile

James I. Rice Park

Target Field

Minneapolis Farmer’s Market

North Loop in 3 Words: Indie, Vibrant, Upscale

With rapid population growth, tons to do and see, and unique offerings and spots, North Loop is topping everyone’s It List: You can’t help but sense the vitality and energy of a chic neighborhood experiencing such rapid growth. While the boundaries of the area aren’t expanding, you can’t miss all the new condos being built or the new shops constantly popping up along North 1st St or Washington Avenue North. This neighborhood is being revitalized by those who reject the ideal of the white picket fence and prefer the convenience of the city.