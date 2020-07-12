342 Apartments for rent in North Loop, Minneapolis, MN
Though you may also sometimes hear it called the Warehouse District, North Loop is the hippest neighborhood in Minneapolis; just telling people that you live here is enough to inspire envy. The funky independent shops and vibrant lifestyle here will make you ask when you can move in—but make sure to check your budget first.
Transportation
- Metro
- Biking
- Walkable
- Driving
Demographics
- Young professionals (mostly between 25-34)
- Families with young children
Close To:
- Uptown
- Downtown
- Minneapolis Convention Center
- Nicollet Mall
Contains:
- Mississippi Mile
- James I. Rice Park
- Target Field
- Minneapolis Farmer’s Market
North Loop in 3 Words: Indie, Vibrant, Upscale
With rapid population growth, tons to do and see, and unique offerings and spots, North Loop is topping everyone’s It List: You can’t help but sense the vitality and energy of a chic neighborhood experiencing such rapid growth. While the boundaries of the area aren’t expanding, you can’t miss all the new condos being built or the new shops constantly popping up along North 1st St or Washington Avenue North. This neighborhood is being revitalized by those who reject the ideal of the white picket fence and prefer the convenience of the city.
Some people come home and stay home, but the abundance of activities in North Loop encourages homebodies to come out and play. North Loop really comes to life at night and on the weekends. If you feel like meeting a friend for craft whiskey and a delicious thin-crust pizza, you’ll love the vibe at Toast Wine Bar—its location is partially underground, which makes it feel like your own private secret. Parlour is the cocktail bar where you go to see and be seen by North Loop’s beautiful people.
Most residents work downtown, which is only a mile or two away. Minneapolis’ city neighborhoods are all designed to be easily accessible without a car, and North Loop is no exception. The city’s Metro system of buses and trains will take you anywhere you need to go. While you can drive here, it isn’t necessary to own a car. If you’re coming from another neighborhood to have dinner at North Loop hotspots like Spoon and Stable, finding a parking space may be a challenge.
Minneapolis ranks high on lists of the country’s most active cities, so expect to see plenty of fit people in North Loop. Even the city’s famously cold weather doesn’t stop people from getting outdoors and taking advantage of trails like the Grand Rounds Scenic Byway or jogging along the Mississippi River. There’s also no shortage of indoor facilities like Alchemy, where you can work out with trainers or take yoga classes.
There’s a visually appealing mix of restored old brick warehouses and shiny, new, high-rise condo developments around here. North Loop caters to those who prefer independently-owned shops over corporate chains. You’ll enjoy the European-inspired atmosphere at Spring Finn & Co., a cute boutique above The Foundry Home Goods. Avid readers will feel right at home among the stacks of vintage books at James & Mary Laurie Booksellers.
Even though North Loop is the hottest neighborhood in Minneapolis for young professionals and singles who enjoy the clubs and restaurants, families are also finding its appeal. The neighborhood recently opened its first elementary school to accommodate the children of well-educated urban sophisticates. The neighborhood’s first playground was built at 4th Avenue and the James I. Rice Parkway.
Many apartments in the North Loop are lofts in old warehouses, which gives you architecturally cool details like exposed brick and heating pipes. But the one drawback of these converted buildings is that they can be a bit drafty in the winter, so make sure you bring your sweaters. You live in Minneapolis, so an occasional chill probably doesn’t bother you! Summers can be surprisingly hot here, but even apartments in older buildings have air conditioning for the most part.
The new condo developments feature amenities that justify higher rent prices, like communal vegetable and herb gardens for residents, organic waste disposal, rainwater collection and passive solar design. North Loop residents won’t settle for less than what they really want, and builders and landlords are ensuring the availability of high-quality amenities. This adds to the price, of course, but people are willing to pay it.
Such a popular neighborhood brings a lot of competition to the rental market. There are far more people who want to live here than available units, so come to showings prepared to put in an application. Landlords have the advantage, so don’t look for discounts or incentives. Instead, make sure you look like the perfect renter, with sterling references and plenty of cash on hand for deposits.
North Loop isn’t cheap, but it has that sought-after combination of urban cool and ultimate convenience. When you want an address to impress, there’s no place in Minneapolis quite like North Loop.