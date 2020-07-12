Apartment List
342 Apartments for rent in North Loop, Minneapolis, MN

Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm
$
33 Units Available
Junction Flats
643 N 5th St, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,380
526 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,490
707 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,220
1064 sqft
The Junction Flats apartments are in North Loop in a trendy urban location. Luxuriant common areas. Large open floor plans. Great views of Minneapolis. Light rail down nearby. Close to the Minneapolis entertainment district.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated July 12 at 04:35pm
17 Units Available
Velo
115 N 2nd St, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,319
582 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,415
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,099
1089 sqft
Luxury units with fireplace in a unique, inspired community. Easy access to 170+ bike and walking trails, shopping on the first level, organic grocery store next door, public transportation, and rental bike stations
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm
16 Units Available
Variant
315 N 7th Ave, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,450
528 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,878
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,592
1106 sqft
Nestled in one of the most active, vibrant communities in Minneapolis and with downtown just steps away, these apartments feature private balconies, floor-to-ceiling windows and beautiful quartz countertops.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
17 Units Available
222 Hennepin Apartments
222 Hennepin Ave, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,355
534 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,700
853 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,375
1180 sqft
Great location near main roadways, groceries, dining and more. Ultra-modern apartments with beautiful finishes. Parking garage, 24 hour gym, pool and tennis court on premises.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
4 Units Available
The Cameron North Loop
756 N 4th St, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,047
437 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,120
632 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Rent is high in Minneapolis. The Cameron is the exception to this rule. This is because it is classified as workforce housing. With this program household incomes are limited, there are also special rules regarding student status.

1 of 8

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
730 N 4th St Unit 207
730 North 4th Street, Minneapolis, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,895
676 sqft
730 Lofts second floor unit offers concrete floors, loft feel with an enclosed bedroom and great closet space.

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
901 N 3rd Street
901 North 3rd Street, Minneapolis, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,995
970 sqft
Super cool true industrial style loft available at Bassett Creek Lofts, located just off Washington Ave in the heart of the North Loop. Features include polished concrete floors, concrete pillars, original brick exterior walls, 10 ft.

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
345 6th Avenue N
345 6th Avenue North, Minneapolis, MN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$4,995
2055 sqft
Live in one of the most pristine, one of a kind units in all of Minneapolis! This North Loop two thousand square foot two bedroom plus den features three walls of floor to ceiling windows and GORGEOUS views of the Downtown Minneapolis skyline.

1 of 9

Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
643 N 5th
643 North 5th Street, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,415
549 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Junction Flats has great amenities with amazing walkability to the best of the North Loop.

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
710 N 4th St Unit 308
710 North 4th Street, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,495
815 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious studio loft in 710 lofts located in the heart of the North Loop. Excellent location close to coffee shops, restaurants, brewery, light rail, farmers market, bike path, bus stop, and the Twins Stadium.
Results within 1 mile of North Loop
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm
37 Units Available
Sora Minneapolis
600 5th Avenue South, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,245
515 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,250
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,758
1280 sqft
Located in Downtown East with miles of Skyway in every direction, Sora offers an elevated, unpretentious and pet-friendly Minneapolis apartment lifestyle that lets you connect with the city on your terms.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
$
17 Units Available
Dock Street Flats
337 Washington Ave N, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,390
561 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,520
781 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Brand-new apartments with designer interiors and incredible community amenities, like a rooftop deck and lounge area. In the heart of the North Loop. By lots of restaurants, shops and bars.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm
$
106 Units Available
Marquee
1410 Nicollet Avenue, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,300
400 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,545
639 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
1138 sqft
Modern new construction in the heart of historic Minneapolis, Marquee offers the perfect blend of style, convenience and comfort.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 12 at 04:35pm
12 Units Available
Grain Belt
1215 Marshall St NE, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,635
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,036
1099 sqft
The Grain Belt buildings are historical. Features an outdoor plaza based on historic structures, a block-long promenade, and views of the city. In-unit laundry, patios and balcony, granite counters and hardwood floors.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated July 12 at 04:35pm
46 Units Available
Latitude 45
313 S Washington Ave, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,195
563 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,496
799 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,209
1104 sqft
Latitude 45 is located between Downtown Minneapolis and the Mill District. It offers modern interiors with hardwood flooring, a subway tile backsplash, stainless steel appliances, handmade kitchen islands, outdoor spaces and floor-to-ceiling windows.
Verified

1 of 67

Last updated July 12 at 04:35pm
$
23 Units Available
Maverick
120 Hennepin Ave, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,710
523 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,626
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,614
1185 sqft
In Minneapolis' Warehouse District, the apartment community features a fire pit, a coffee bar and a dog park. Interiors boast granite counter tops, stainless-steel appliances and fireplaces.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 12 at 06:05pm
30 Units Available
4Marq
400 S Marquette Ave, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,257
579 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,339
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,124
1105 sqft
This luxury community is located in the heart of Minneapolis's downtown central business district. Residents enjoy walk-in closets, granite counters and in-unit laundry. High-rise building features concierge, conference room, yoga classes, parking and 24-hour gym.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 12 at 10:37am
62 Units Available
Rivergate Apartments
115 2nd Ave S, Minneapolis, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,055
530 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,405
720 sqft
With stunning river views and conveniently located in Downtown Minneapolis' Gateway district, Rivergate Apartments offers one and two bedroom units for the on-the-go professional looking for a comfortable place to come home to.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated July 12 at 10:37am
56 Units Available
Soo Line Building City Apartments
101 S 5th St, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,330
532 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,520
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,955
1061 sqft
Convenient location in the heart of Minneapolis, just steps from the river. All units offer residents walk-in closets, in-unit laundry, granite counters and dishwasher. Luxury community features pool, parking, dog park and gym.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated July 12 at 09:47am
3 Units Available
Smyth Lofts
212 North 2nd Street, Minneapolis, MN
1 Bedroom
$2,445
965 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,525
1182 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,195
1452 sqft
BE ONE OF THE LUCKY FEW… To enjoy this roof-deck view from the top of a fully-renovated boutique building. SMYTH LOFTS combines classic style and modern living in 21 spacious units.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 12 at 04:35pm
15 Units Available
Harlo
18 15th Street West, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,234
511 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,341
564 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,964
974 sqft
Harlo combines the charm of Loring Park's historic brownstones with modern luxuries that make city life convenient and comfortable. Step into a stylish downtown lifestyle that transcends trends and caters to your sense of urban sophistication.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
5 Units Available
Ridgewood Arches
223 Ridgewood Ave, Minneapolis, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,032
525 sqft
Bigos Management brings you Ridgewood Arches and a high standard of living in every unit, with access to Uptown and Downtown Minneapolis. Units feature 24-hour laundry facilities, and patios, balcony, and hardwood floors.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
$
47 Units Available
The Nic on Fifth
465 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,372
598 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,467
724 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,442
1533 sqft
High-rise living in a modern, luxurious apartment. Near light rail stop and skyway. Onsite pool, sundeck, and pet-friendly community. Penthouses available. Nine-foot ceilings. Yoga studio and fitness center on-site.
Verified

1 of 67

Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm
131 Units Available
Vesi North Loop Apartments
730 N 1st St, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,590
588 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,610
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,530
1256 sqft
Settled in the backyard of the North Loop, along West River Parkway where the Mississippi meets the verve of the City, Vesi Apartments strikes a dynamic balance of active and calm.
North Loop
Neighborhood Guide
Neighborhood Overview

Though you may also sometimes hear it called the Warehouse District, North Loop is the hippest neighborhood in Minneapolis; just telling people that you live here is enough to inspire envy. The funky independent shops and vibrant lifestyle here will make you ask when you can move in—but make sure to check your budget first.

Transportation

  • Metro
  • Biking
  • Walkable
  • Driving

Demographics

  • Young professionals (mostly between 25-34)
  • Families with young children

Close To:

  • Uptown
  • Downtown
  • Minneapolis Convention Center
  • Nicollet Mall

Contains:

  • Mississippi Mile
  • James I. Rice Park
  • Target Field
  • Minneapolis Farmer’s Market

North Loop in 3 Words: Indie, Vibrant, Upscale

With rapid population growth, tons to do and see, and unique offerings and spots, North Loop is topping everyone’s It List: You can’t help but sense the vitality and energy of a chic neighborhood experiencing such rapid growth. While the boundaries of the area aren’t expanding, you can’t miss all the new condos being built or the new shops constantly popping up along North 1st St or Washington Avenue North. This neighborhood is being revitalized by those who reject the ideal of the white picket fence and prefer the convenience of the city.

Living in North Loop

Some people come home and stay home, but the abundance of activities in North Loop encourages homebodies to come out and play. North Loop really comes to life at night and on the weekends. If you feel like meeting a friend for craft whiskey and a delicious thin-crust pizza, you’ll love the vibe at Toast Wine Bar—its location is partially underground, which makes it feel like your own private secret. Parlour is the cocktail bar where you go to see and be seen by North Loop’s beautiful people.

Getting around North Loop

Most residents work downtown, which is only a mile or two away. Minneapolis’ city neighborhoods are all designed to be easily accessible without a car, and North Loop is no exception. The city’s Metro system of buses and trains will take you anywhere you need to go. While you can drive here, it isn’t necessary to own a car. If you’re coming from another neighborhood to have dinner at North Loop hotspots like Spoon and Stable, finding a parking space may be a challenge.

Things to do in North Loop

Minneapolis ranks high on lists of the country’s most active cities, so expect to see plenty of fit people in North Loop. Even the city’s famously cold weather doesn’t stop people from getting outdoors and taking advantage of trails like the Grand Rounds Scenic Byway or jogging along the Mississippi River. There’s also no shortage of indoor facilities like Alchemy, where you can work out with trainers or take yoga classes.

There’s a visually appealing mix of restored old brick warehouses and shiny, new, high-rise condo developments around here. North Loop caters to those who prefer independently-owned shops over corporate chains. You’ll enjoy the European-inspired atmosphere at Spring Finn & Co., a cute boutique above The Foundry Home Goods. Avid readers will feel right at home among the stacks of vintage books at James & Mary Laurie Booksellers.

Even though North Loop is the hottest neighborhood in Minneapolis for young professionals and singles who enjoy the clubs and restaurants, families are also finding its appeal. The neighborhood recently opened its first elementary school to accommodate the children of well-educated urban sophisticates. The neighborhood’s first playground was built at 4th Avenue and the James I. Rice Parkway.

Many apartments in the North Loop are lofts in old warehouses, which gives you architecturally cool details like exposed brick and heating pipes. But the one drawback of these converted buildings is that they can be a bit drafty in the winter, so make sure you bring your sweaters. You live in Minneapolis, so an occasional chill probably doesn’t bother you! Summers can be surprisingly hot here, but even apartments in older buildings have air conditioning for the most part.

Renting in North Loop

The new condo developments feature amenities that justify higher rent prices, like communal vegetable and herb gardens for residents, organic waste disposal, rainwater collection and passive solar design. North Loop residents won’t settle for less than what they really want, and builders and landlords are ensuring the availability of high-quality amenities. This adds to the price, of course, but people are willing to pay it.

Such a popular neighborhood brings a lot of competition to the rental market. There are far more people who want to live here than available units, so come to showings prepared to put in an application. Landlords have the advantage, so don’t look for discounts or incentives. Instead, make sure you look like the perfect renter, with sterling references and plenty of cash on hand for deposits.

North Loop isn’t cheap, but it has that sought-after combination of urban cool and ultimate convenience. When you want an address to impress, there’s no place in Minneapolis quite like North Loop.

