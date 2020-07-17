623 Marshall St NE

Amenities

carpet Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Available NOW 4bd 2ba 2car garage NE Minneapolis - Fresh Paint, New Carpet, Large Back Yard

4bedroom, 2 bathroom, 2car attached garage

$3300.00/mo*

$3349.00 deposit

POSSIBLE pet allowed if large pet deposit, monthly pet rent & signed pet responsibility addendum

*Advertised price assumes basic maintenance agreement in which tenant is responsible for: lawn, snow, light bulbs, furnace filters, batteries, etc.

12+ month lease preferred

$70 Application fee per adult

this Property is not Section 8 approved

smoking is not permitted

Contact Heather Dietrich Feigum,

Our Area Homes

7632001428 or for fastest response, email OurAreaHomesINFO@gmail.com



