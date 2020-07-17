All apartments in Minneapolis
623 Marshall St NE
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:06 PM

623 Marshall St NE

623 Northeast Marshall Street · (763) 200-1428
Location

623 Northeast Marshall Street, Minneapolis, MN 55413
St. Anthony West

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 623 Marshall St NE · Avail. now

$3,300

4 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
parking
garage
Available NOW 4bd 2ba 2car garage NE Minneapolis - Fresh Paint, New Carpet, Large Back Yard
4bedroom, 2 bathroom, 2car attached garage
$3300.00/mo*
$3349.00 deposit
POSSIBLE pet allowed if large pet deposit, monthly pet rent & signed pet responsibility addendum
*Advertised price assumes basic maintenance agreement in which tenant is responsible for: lawn, snow, light bulbs, furnace filters, batteries, etc.
12+ month lease preferred
$70 Application fee per adult
this Property is not Section 8 approved
smoking is not permitted
Contact Heather Dietrich Feigum,
Our Area Homes
7632001428 or for fastest response, email OurAreaHomesINFO@gmail.com

(RLNE5867417)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 623 Marshall St NE have any available units?
623 Marshall St NE has a unit available for $3,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
Is 623 Marshall St NE currently offering any rent specials?
623 Marshall St NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 623 Marshall St NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 623 Marshall St NE is pet friendly.
Does 623 Marshall St NE offer parking?
Yes, 623 Marshall St NE offers parking.
Does 623 Marshall St NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 623 Marshall St NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 623 Marshall St NE have a pool?
No, 623 Marshall St NE does not have a pool.
Does 623 Marshall St NE have accessible units?
No, 623 Marshall St NE does not have accessible units.
Does 623 Marshall St NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 623 Marshall St NE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 623 Marshall St NE have units with air conditioning?
No, 623 Marshall St NE does not have units with air conditioning.
