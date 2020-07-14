Coze Flats

628 University Ave SE, Minneapolis, MN 55414 Marcy - Holmes
Studio
Unit 304 · Avail. now
$1,225
Studio · 1 Bath · 402 sqft
Unit 110 · Avail. Aug 31
$1,245
Studio · 1 Bath · 417 sqft
1 Bedroom
Unit 301 · Avail. now
$1,475
1 Bed · 1 Bath · 575 sqft
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
cats allowed
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
patio / balcony
bathtub
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
ice maker
oven
range
smoke-free units
stainless steel
walk in closets
elevator
24hr gym
green community
parking
bike storage
garage
cats allowed
accessible
24hr maintenance
alarm system
bbq/grill
business center
coffee bar
community garden
dog grooming area
e-payments
fire pit
internet access
internet cafe
key fob access
lobby
new construction
online portal
smoke-free community
Cozē flats combines green living and soothing modern design to bring you the most convenient and sustainable rental apartments in Minneapolis near the Mississippi River and Dinkytown. Nestled between the University of Minnesota campus and the Mississippi River, Cozē is a quiet retreat that’s an easy stroll or bike ride to restaurants, bars, shops, and historic parks and trails. Contact Us or call for your tour today!
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $45 per applicant
Deposit: $500.00
Additional: Residents pay a bundled flat rate fee for utilities
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish
deposit: $300
limit: 2
rent: $40/month
Parking Details: Garage lot. Underground parking is $150/month.