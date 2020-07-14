Coze Flats

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave refrigerator patio / balcony bathtub carpet fireplace granite counters ice maker oven range smoke-free units stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities elevator 24hr gym green community parking bike storage garage cats allowed accessible 24hr maintenance alarm system bbq/grill business center coffee bar community garden dog grooming area e-payments fire pit internet access internet cafe key fob access lobby new construction online portal smoke-free community

Cozē flats combines green living and soothing modern design to bring you the most convenient and sustainable rental apartments in Minneapolis near the Mississippi River and Dinkytown. Nestled between the University of Minnesota campus and the Mississippi River, Cozē is a quiet retreat that’s an easy stroll or bike ride to restaurants, bars, shops, and historic parks and trails. Contact Us or call for your tour today!