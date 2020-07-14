All apartments in Minneapolis
Find more places like Coze Flats.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Minneapolis, MN
/
Coze Flats
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:20 AM

Coze Flats

Open Now until 5pm
628 University Ave SE · (612) 712-4905
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
One Month Free with a 13 month lease!
logo
Rent Special
We are offering one month free with a 13 month lease.
Browse Similar Places
Minneapolis
See all
Marcy - Holmes
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

628 University Ave SE, Minneapolis, MN 55414
Marcy - Holmes

Price and availability

VERIFIED 12 HRS AGO

Studio

Unit 304 · Avail. now

$1,225

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 402 sqft

Unit 110 · Avail. Aug 31

$1,245

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 417 sqft

1 Bedroom

Unit 301 · Avail. now

$1,475

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 575 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Coze Flats.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
cats allowed
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
patio / balcony
bathtub
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
ice maker
oven
range
smoke-free units
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
elevator
24hr gym
green community
parking
bike storage
garage
cats allowed
accessible
24hr maintenance
alarm system
bbq/grill
business center
coffee bar
community garden
dog grooming area
e-payments
fire pit
internet access
internet cafe
key fob access
lobby
new construction
online portal
smoke-free community
Cozē flats combines green living and soothing modern design to bring you the most convenient and sustainable rental apartments in Minneapolis near the Mississippi River and Dinkytown. Nestled between the University of Minnesota campus and the Mississippi River, Cozē is a quiet retreat that’s an easy stroll or bike ride to restaurants, bars, shops, and historic parks and trails. Contact Us or call for your tour today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $45 per applicant
Deposit: $500.00
Additional: Residents pay a bundled flat rate fee for utilities
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish
deposit: $300
limit: 2
rent: $40/month
Parking Details: Garage lot. Underground parking is $150/month.
Storage Details: Ample bike storage in the garage

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Coze Flats have any available units?
Coze Flats has 3 units available starting at $1,225 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does Coze Flats have?
Some of Coze Flats's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Coze Flats currently offering any rent specials?
Coze Flats is offering the following rent specials: One Month Free with a 13 month lease!
Is Coze Flats pet-friendly?
Yes, Coze Flats is pet friendly.
Does Coze Flats offer parking?
Yes, Coze Flats offers parking.
Does Coze Flats have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Coze Flats offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Coze Flats have a pool?
No, Coze Flats does not have a pool.
Does Coze Flats have accessible units?
Yes, Coze Flats has accessible units.
Does Coze Flats have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Coze Flats has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for Coze Flats?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Lyndy
2905 Harriet Ave
Minneapolis, MN 55408
The Churchill
111 Marquette Ave
Minneapolis, MN 55401
Solhavn / Soltva / NoLo Flats
602 North 1st St.
Minneapolis, MN 55401
SoPHI
811 E Lake Street E
Minneapolis, MN 55407
Lowry Row
2407 2nd St NE
Minneapolis, MN 55418
Oliver & Wendell
600 University Ave SE
Minneapolis, MN 55414
7 West
1800 Washington Ave S
Minneapolis, MN 55454
East River Plaza
301 SE Saint Anthony Avenue
Minneapolis, MN 55414

Similar Pages

Minneapolis 1 BedroomsMinneapolis 2 Bedrooms
Minneapolis Apartments with ParkingMinneapolis Pet Friendly Places
Minneapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

St. Paul, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNPlymouth, MN
Eden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MNWoodbury, MN
Edina, MNMinnetonka, MNMaplewood, MNEagan, MN

Nearby Neighborhoods

WhittierLoring ParkMarcy Holmes
Warehouse DistrictDowntown WestUptown
Elliot ParkCarag

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Minnesota-Twin CitiesMinneapolis Community and Technical College
North Central UniversityDunwoody College of Technology
Augsburg University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity