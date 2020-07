Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony in unit laundry bathtub carpet extra storage garbage disposal granite counters microwave oven range recently renovated refrigerator stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities pool cats allowed dogs allowed accessible elevator garage parking 24hr gym on-site laundry pet friendly 24hr maintenance bbq/grill bike storage bocce court cc payments clubhouse conference room courtyard dog park e-payments fire pit guest parking guest suite hot tub key fob access lobby media room online portal package receiving sauna yoga

From breathtaking high-rises to historic brownstones, Laurel Village offers an exciting mix of architectural designs to match your personality and lifestyle. Located between Loring Park and the center of the downtown scene with award winning dining, shopping, sports facilities, and entertainment. Central to all major highways, the light rail, main bus lines and thoroughfares. If you work downtown, Laurel Village will redefine your commute!