5656 28th Ave S
Last updated January 27 2020 at 5:48 PM
5656 28th Ave S
5656 28th Avenue South
·
No Longer Available
5656 28th Avenue South, Minneapolis, MN 55417
Wenonah
air conditioning
oven
range
refrigerator
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Nice single family home in great neighborhood.
3 bed 2 bath single family home. Across the street from Bossen Park. Great location
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Does 5656 28th Ave S have any available units?
5656 28th Ave S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Minneapolis, MN
.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Minneapolis Rent Report
.
What amenities does 5656 28th Ave S have?
Some of 5656 28th Ave S's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 5656 28th Ave S currently offering any rent specials?
5656 28th Ave S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5656 28th Ave S pet-friendly?
Yes, 5656 28th Ave S is pet friendly.
Does 5656 28th Ave S offer parking?
Yes, 5656 28th Ave S offers parking.
Does 5656 28th Ave S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5656 28th Ave S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5656 28th Ave S have a pool?
No, 5656 28th Ave S does not have a pool.
Does 5656 28th Ave S have accessible units?
No, 5656 28th Ave S does not have accessible units.
Does 5656 28th Ave S have units with dishwashers?
No, 5656 28th Ave S does not have units with dishwashers.
