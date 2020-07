Amenities

on-site laundry dishwasher cats allowed garage recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher bathtub carpet oven range recently renovated refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities business center gym internet access cats allowed elevator garage parking on-site laundry pet friendly bbq/grill clubhouse lobby

With stunning river views and conveniently located in Downtown Minneapolis' Gateway district, Rivergate Apartments offers one and two bedroom units for the on-the-go professional looking for a comfortable place to come home to. Easy skyway access & a business center with free wi-fi makes it easy to stay connected. Plush community areas and a state-of the art fitness center makes Rivergate the perfect place to unwind. Welcome home to comfort and convenience - Welcome home to Rivergate!