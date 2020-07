Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel air conditioning oven Property Amenities business center conference room clubhouse coffee bar concierge dog park fire pit gym parking pool bbq/grill garage internet access key fob access cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly bike storage guest suite lobby pool table yoga

Foundry Lake Street is Uptown Minneapolis apartment living at its finest: sophisticated, glamorous, edgy with balance, always classy and cool. Urban rustic.



A mix of retail and uptown apartments, Foundry is set along the Midtown Greenway between Bde Maka Ska, Cedar Lake and Lake of the Isles. Live near the lakes, restaurants and bars, Whole Foods Market, trails, parks, and more.



From studios to three bedrooms, enjoy thoughtfully appointed finishes, polished designs, signature customer service, and hotel-style niceties. Run around the lakes or soak up the views from the rooftop pool deck. Work-from-home or bike to work along the Greenway. Head out or stay in. Either way, find your balance at Foundry.