Last updated April 13 2020 at 10:35 AM

525 N 3rd Street

525 N 3rd St · No Longer Available
Location

525 N 3rd St, Minneapolis, MN 55415
Downtown West

Amenities

Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
gym
parking
garage
guest parking
internet access
Live in this James Dayton designed Bookmen Lofts 1st floor walkout with ultimate urban charm and character, along with a great North Loop location just steps to downtown. This large 1BR plus den, 1.5BA loft features concrete ceiling and columns, gourmet kitchen with stainless steel/granite/large island/gas range, floor to ceiling windows, gas fireplace, exposed ductwork, huge walkout patio with walk up access, lofted master bedroom with sliding door system, large closet with built in organizers, and more! Bookmen Lofts offers true loft living in the heart of the North Loop, with additional features and amenities such as 3rd floor community patio, free guest parking, fitness center. Included in rent: indoor heated parking, water/sewer/trash, basic cable, internet.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 525 N 3rd Street have any available units?
525 N 3rd Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 525 N 3rd Street have?
Some of 525 N 3rd Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 525 N 3rd Street currently offering any rent specials?
525 N 3rd Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 525 N 3rd Street pet-friendly?
No, 525 N 3rd Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Minneapolis.
Does 525 N 3rd Street offer parking?
Yes, 525 N 3rd Street offers parking.
Does 525 N 3rd Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 525 N 3rd Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 525 N 3rd Street have a pool?
No, 525 N 3rd Street does not have a pool.
Does 525 N 3rd Street have accessible units?
No, 525 N 3rd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 525 N 3rd Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 525 N 3rd Street does not have units with dishwashers.
