525 N 3rd Street

Live in this James Dayton designed Bookmen Lofts 1st floor walkout with ultimate urban charm and character, along with a great North Loop location just steps to downtown. This large 1BR plus den, 1.5BA loft features concrete ceiling and columns, gourmet kitchen with stainless steel/granite/large island/gas range, floor to ceiling windows, gas fireplace, exposed ductwork, huge walkout patio with walk up access, lofted master bedroom with sliding door system, large closet with built in organizers, and more! Bookmen Lofts offers true loft living in the heart of the North Loop, with additional features and amenities such as 3rd floor community patio, free guest parking, fitness center. Included in rent: indoor heated parking, water/sewer/trash, basic cable, internet.