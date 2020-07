Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters patio / balcony stainless steel bathtub carpet garbage disposal hardwood floors ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities business center clubhouse elevator 24hr gym parking internet access dogs allowed cats allowed on-site laundry 24hr maintenance bbq/grill garage pet friendly

2800 Girard Apartments is located just steps from all the excitement Uptown Minneapolis has to offer. Stainless steel appliances, hardwood look plank flooring throughout living spaces, granite counters, and much more. A small quaint community (only 48 apartment homes total) boasting large apartment community style amenities including fitness center, community lounge with WiFi and the best amenity of all…an awesome roof top deck with great views of Uptown and Minneapolis!