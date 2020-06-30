3806 North 6th Street, Minneapolis, MN 55412 Webber - Camden
Amenities
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
A four bedroom, 1 & 3/4 baths near bus line and Highway 94. Close proximity to Webber Parkway and North Minneapolis Greenway providing trails for bicyclists and pedestrians.The home is located close to downtown Minneapolis.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3806 N 6th St have any available units?
3806 N 6th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.