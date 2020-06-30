All apartments in Minneapolis
Last updated December 31 2019 at 5:56 AM

3806 N 6th St

3806 North 6th Street · No Longer Available
Location

3806 North 6th Street, Minneapolis, MN 55412
Webber - Camden

Amenities

range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
A four bedroom, 1 & 3/4 baths near bus line and Highway 94. Close proximity to Webber Parkway and North Minneapolis Greenway providing trails for bicyclists and pedestrians.The home is located close to downtown Minneapolis.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3806 N 6th St have any available units?
3806 N 6th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
Is 3806 N 6th St currently offering any rent specials?
3806 N 6th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3806 N 6th St pet-friendly?
No, 3806 N 6th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Minneapolis.
Does 3806 N 6th St offer parking?
No, 3806 N 6th St does not offer parking.
Does 3806 N 6th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3806 N 6th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3806 N 6th St have a pool?
No, 3806 N 6th St does not have a pool.
Does 3806 N 6th St have accessible units?
No, 3806 N 6th St does not have accessible units.
Does 3806 N 6th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 3806 N 6th St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3806 N 6th St have units with air conditioning?
No, 3806 N 6th St does not have units with air conditioning.

