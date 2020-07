Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished hardwood floors patio / balcony in unit laundry bathtub fireplace garbage disposal granite counters ice maker microwave oven range recently renovated refrigerator smoke-free units stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accessible elevator garage parking 24hr gym on-site laundry 24hr laundry 24hr maintenance alarm system bbq/grill bike storage business center coffee bar concierge conference room courtyard fire pit game room green community guest suite internet access key fob access lobby media room new construction online portal package receiving roommate matching smoke-free community

Welcome to The Elysian, where luxury meets affordability. Our community offers all the modern amenities you’ve come to expect, paired with the superior customer service you deserve. Your suite comes fully outfitted with all the comforts and conveniences of home, featuring a sleek furniture package, stainless steel appliances, full-sized washer/dryer, granite countertops, and complimentary cable and Wi-Fi. You’ll even have heated underground parking!