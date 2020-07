Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher extra storage garbage disposal hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range w/d hookup furnished carpet ice maker refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse elevator 24hr gym parking pool bbq/grill guest parking hot tub media room sauna yoga garage guest suite internet access internet cafe package receiving trash valet

"You've arrived. The Paxon takes its name from the Latin word Pax, meaning 'peace'. And true to its name, it offers you a comforting and peaceful urban oasis at the edge of downtown's North Loop neighborhood. You'll enjoy the energy the city has to offer with the ability to escape to your own private getaway, full of catered comfort and simple pleasures. The Paxon boasts studio, one- and two-bedroom apartment homes in the vibrant North Loop Neighborhood of Downtown Minneapolis. Community spaces expand your living experience. Enjoy plenty of space for hosting events, scheduling conference meetings, working out and relaxing. Take it outside on the outdoor patio deck with televisions, grilling stations, pool and plenty of seating for you and guests. "