All apartments in Minneapolis
Find more places like 127 5th Street NE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Minneapolis, MN
/
127 5th Street NE
Last updated July 19 2019 at 7:07 AM

127 5th Street NE

127 5th Street Northeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Minneapolis
See all
Nicollet Island
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

127 5th Street Northeast, Minneapolis, MN 55413
Nicollet Island

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Large studio in historic Calumet loft! Fabulous location in the St Anthony Main area of northeast Minneapolis, and steps to downtown. True loft with stained concrete floors (with in-floor heat), exposed timber beams and brick.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 127 5th Street NE have any available units?
127 5th Street NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 127 5th Street NE have?
Some of 127 5th Street NE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 127 5th Street NE currently offering any rent specials?
127 5th Street NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 127 5th Street NE pet-friendly?
No, 127 5th Street NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Minneapolis.
Does 127 5th Street NE offer parking?
Yes, 127 5th Street NE offers parking.
Does 127 5th Street NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 127 5th Street NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 127 5th Street NE have a pool?
No, 127 5th Street NE does not have a pool.
Does 127 5th Street NE have accessible units?
No, 127 5th Street NE does not have accessible units.
Does 127 5th Street NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 127 5th Street NE has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Borealis North Loop
721 N 1st St
Minneapolis, MN 55401
Park Embassy
4450 Minnetonka Blvd
Minneapolis, MN 55416
2800 Girard
2800 S Girard Ave
Minneapolis, MN 55408
700 Central
700 Central Ave NE
Minneapolis, MN 55413
Grain Belt
1215 Marshall St NE
Minneapolis, MN 55413
East Village
1401 11th Ave S
Minneapolis, MN 55404
Edition
511 South 4th St
Minneapolis, MN 55415
The Rose Apartments
1928 Portland Ave
Minneapolis, MN 55404

Similar Pages

Minneapolis 1 BedroomsMinneapolis 2 Bedrooms
Minneapolis Apartments with ParkingMinneapolis Pet Friendly Places
Minneapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

St. Paul, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNPlymouth, MN
Eden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MNWoodbury, MN
Edina, MNMinnetonka, MNMaplewood, MNEagan, MN

Nearby Neighborhoods

WhittierLoring ParkMarcy Holmes
Warehouse DistrictDowntown WestUptown
Elliot ParkCarag

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Minnesota-Twin CitiesMinneapolis Community and Technical College
North Central UniversityDunwoody College of Technology
Augsburg University