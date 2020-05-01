127 5th Street NE

127 5th Street Northeast, Minneapolis, MN 55413 Nicollet Island
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Large studio in historic Calumet loft! Fabulous location in the St Anthony Main area of northeast Minneapolis, and steps to downtown. True loft with stained concrete floors (with in-floor heat), exposed timber beams and brick.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 1 space/unit.
