nicollet island
Last updated July 12 2020 at 6:00 PM
116 Apartments for rent in Nicollet Island, Minneapolis, MN
Last updated July 12 at 06:07pm
85 Units Available
Gibson
703 SE Central Avenue, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,395
494 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,495
578 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
929 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Gibson in Minneapolis. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 10 at 08:31pm
16 Units Available
Red 20 Apartments
20 6th St NE, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,435
541 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,563
701 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
1244 sqft
Located in the heart of the Minneapolis River District within walking distance of unique clubs and restaurants, including the Herbivorous Butcher and Red Stag Supperclub.
Last updated July 12 at 04:35pm
23 Units Available
Nordhaus
315 1st Ave NE, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,458
603 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,706
934 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,494
1343 sqft
Custom apartments with quartz countertops, USB power outlets and in-unit laundry. Enjoy use of the conference room and cyber cafe on-site. Minutes from Boom Island Park and the Mill City Museum. Easy access to I-35W.
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
11 Units Available
The M. on Hennepin
10 2nd St SE, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,495
565 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,595
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,795
1391 sqft
Close to everything that makes Northeast pulsing, downtown Minneapolis' newest apartment complex is opening soon. 24/7 gym, underground parking, open floor plans, electric vehicle charging stations and upscale interior options. Overlooks the Mississippi River.
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
12 Units Available
700 Central
700 Central Ave NE, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,425
689 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,110
984 sqft
Restored alcoves, 1-2 Bedroom apartments in historic Northeast Minneapolis. Lofts with exposed brick and block walls. Fine concrete floors, ductwork and timbers. Picturesque city views. Lofts with private entries. Gas grills and patios.
Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm
94 Units Available
Rafter
333 Hennepin Avenue East, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,340
522 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,895
789 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,595
1258 sqft
Introducing Rafter, 283 brand new apartments and penthouses built with quality concrete construction by more than 600 men and women. The 26-story building has unobstructed views in all directions.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
110 1st Ave NE
110 Northeast 1st Avenue, Minneapolis, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,750
924 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Available 09/01/20 The Falls and Pinnacle - Property Id: 68965 Available starting August 1st Address: 110 1st Ave NE City: NE Minneapolis (across the river from Guthrie Theater) Square Feet: 912 Rent: $1750/month (negotiable for 1yr+
Last updated July 12 at 06:08pm
1 Unit Available
13 1/2 5th St NE
13 1/2 5th St NE, Minneapolis, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,100
730 sqft
Spacious and well lit one bedroom apartment. Central air and heat. Washer and dryer located in the unit. A Historic Building located in the vibrant Old Saint Anthony Neighborhood of Minneapolis.
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
315 1st Avenue NE
315 1st Avenue Northeast, Minneapolis, MN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$4,995
1169 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
*One month free plus 6 months free parking* Our homes feature stainless steel appliances, luxury vinyl flooring and oversized windows and balconies.
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
10 2nd Street SE
10 Southeast 2nd Street, Minneapolis, MN
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$6,500
2545 sqft
Come home to all the luxury conveniences & modern services you deserve when you live at M on Hennepin! Enjoy 24/7 fitness center, indoor bike storage, outdoor terrace with grills, innovative underground car-lift parking and electric vehicle charging
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
333 E Hennepin Avenue
333 East Hennepin Avenue, Minneapolis, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,620
540 sqft
Live at the newest apartment complex in the Northeast neighborhood of Minneapolis! Welcome Rafter Apartments! Featuring twenty-six floors of gorgeous residences the building features include: gas range stove tops, quartz countertops, closet
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
20 6th Street NE
20 Southeast 6th Street, Minneapolis, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,523
690 sqft
Red 20 offers great amenities, a great price, and within walking distance of the best of the Central/Hennepin neighborhood of NE MPLS.
Results within 1 mile of Nicollet Island
Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm
37 Units Available
Sora Minneapolis
600 5th Avenue South, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,245
515 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,250
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,758
1280 sqft
Located in Downtown East with miles of Skyway in every direction, Sora offers an elevated, unpretentious and pet-friendly Minneapolis apartment lifestyle that lets you connect with the city on your terms.
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
17 Units Available
Dock Street Flats
337 Washington Ave N, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,390
561 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,520
781 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Brand-new apartments with designer interiors and incredible community amenities, like a rooftop deck and lounge area. In the heart of the North Loop. By lots of restaurants, shops and bars.
Last updated July 12 at 04:35pm
12 Units Available
Grain Belt
1215 Marshall St NE, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,635
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,036
1099 sqft
The Grain Belt buildings are historical. Features an outdoor plaza based on historic structures, a block-long promenade, and views of the city. In-unit laundry, patios and balcony, granite counters and hardwood floors.
Last updated July 12 at 04:35pm
46 Units Available
Latitude 45
313 S Washington Ave, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,195
563 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,496
799 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,209
1104 sqft
Latitude 45 is located between Downtown Minneapolis and the Mill District. It offers modern interiors with hardwood flooring, a subway tile backsplash, stainless steel appliances, handmade kitchen islands, outdoor spaces and floor-to-ceiling windows.
Last updated July 12 at 04:35pm
23 Units Available
Maverick
120 Hennepin Ave, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,710
523 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,626
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,614
1185 sqft
In Minneapolis' Warehouse District, the apartment community features a fire pit, a coffee bar and a dog park. Interiors boast granite counter tops, stainless-steel appliances and fireplaces.
Last updated July 12 at 06:05pm
30 Units Available
4Marq
400 S Marquette Ave, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,257
579 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,339
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,124
1105 sqft
This luxury community is located in the heart of Minneapolis's downtown central business district. Residents enjoy walk-in closets, granite counters and in-unit laundry. High-rise building features concierge, conference room, yoga classes, parking and 24-hour gym.
Last updated July 12 at 10:37am
62 Units Available
Rivergate Apartments
115 2nd Ave S, Minneapolis, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,055
530 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,405
720 sqft
With stunning river views and conveniently located in Downtown Minneapolis' Gateway district, Rivergate Apartments offers one and two bedroom units for the on-the-go professional looking for a comfortable place to come home to.
Last updated July 12 at 10:37am
56 Units Available
Soo Line Building City Apartments
101 S 5th St, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,330
532 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,520
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,955
1061 sqft
Convenient location in the heart of Minneapolis, just steps from the river. All units offer residents walk-in closets, in-unit laundry, granite counters and dishwasher. Luxury community features pool, parking, dog park and gym.
Last updated July 12 at 09:47am
3 Units Available
Smyth Lofts
212 North 2nd Street, Minneapolis, MN
1 Bedroom
$2,445
965 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,525
1182 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,195
1452 sqft
BE ONE OF THE LUCKY FEW… To enjoy this roof-deck view from the top of a fully-renovated boutique building. SMYTH LOFTS combines classic style and modern living in 21 spacious units.
Last updated July 12 at 09:47am
4 Units Available
Lume
408 4th Street Southeast, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,125
350 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Lume in Minneapolis. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 12 at 09:47am
5 Units Available
Crescent Trace
1101 Main Street Northeast, Minneapolis, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,475
854 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1179 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Crescent Trace in Minneapolis. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
47 Units Available
The Nic on Fifth
465 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,372
598 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,467
724 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,442
1533 sqft
High-rise living in a modern, luxurious apartment. Near light rail stop and skyway. Onsite pool, sundeck, and pet-friendly community. Penthouses available. Nine-foot ceilings. Yoga studio and fitness center on-site.
