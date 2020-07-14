All apartments in Minneapolis
Find more places like Gurley Lofts.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Minneapolis, MN
/
Gurley Lofts
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:51 AM

Gurley Lofts

254 9th Ave N · (612) 315-8179
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Minneapolis
See all
Downtown West
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

254 9th Ave N, Minneapolis, MN 55403
Downtown West

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 301 · Avail. Sep 1

$2,195

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1048 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Gurley Lofts.

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
business center
24hr gym
parking
bike storage
cats allowed
dogs allowed
conference room
clubhouse
elevator
piano room
pool
pool table
24hr maintenance
internet access
lobby
media room
pet friendly
North Loop Lofts - Now Available! Originally opened as the Gurley Candy Company in 1920, this North Loop Warehouse District gem is being transformed into true historic lofts. From studio to 2+ Bedroom floorplans, The Gurley Lofts offers authentic loft living. A great North Loop option!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $500
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: n/a
fee: $250 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $50/month per pet
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply; call for details. No weight restrictions.
Dogs
rent: $50
restrictions: Breed restrictions
Cats
rent: $25
restrictions: n/a
Parking Details: Limited Surface lot parking $70 - $120/month.
Storage Details: Storage lockers available from $50 to $75/month

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Gurley Lofts have any available units?
Gurley Lofts has a unit available for $2,195 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does Gurley Lofts have?
Some of Gurley Lofts's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Gurley Lofts currently offering any rent specials?
Gurley Lofts is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Gurley Lofts pet-friendly?
Yes, Gurley Lofts is pet friendly.
Does Gurley Lofts offer parking?
Yes, Gurley Lofts offers parking.
Does Gurley Lofts have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Gurley Lofts offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Gurley Lofts have a pool?
Yes, Gurley Lofts has a pool.
Does Gurley Lofts have accessible units?
No, Gurley Lofts does not have accessible units.
Does Gurley Lofts have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Gurley Lofts has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for Gurley Lofts?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Vue
415 Oak Grove St
Minneapolis, MN 55403
Soo Line Building City Apartments
101 S 5th St
Minneapolis, MN 55402
The Julia
80 Broadway Street Northeast
Minneapolis, MN 55413
Income Restricted- Bottineau Commons
1808 University Ave NE
Minneapolis, MN 55418
KMS Calhoun Apartments
2893 Knox Ave. S.
Minneapolis, MN 55408
Gibson
703 SE Central Avenue
Minneapolis, MN 55414
Archer
401 University Avenue Southeast
Minneapolis, MN 55414
City Limits
127 E 59th St
Minneapolis, MN 55419

Similar Pages

Minneapolis 1 BedroomsMinneapolis 2 Bedrooms
Minneapolis Apartments with ParkingMinneapolis Pet Friendly Places
Minneapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

St. Paul, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNPlymouth, MN
Eden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MNWoodbury, MN
Edina, MNMinnetonka, MNMaplewood, MNEagan, MN

Nearby Neighborhoods

WhittierLoring ParkMarcy Holmes
Warehouse DistrictDowntown WestUptown
Elliot ParkCarag

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Minnesota-Twin CitiesMinneapolis Community and Technical College
North Central UniversityDunwoody College of Technology
Augsburg University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity