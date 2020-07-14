Gurley Lofts

Lease Length: 6-12 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $500
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: n/a
fee: $250 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $50/month per pet
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply; call for details. No weight restrictions.
Parking Details: Limited Surface lot parking $70 - $120/month.
Storage Details: Storage lockers available from $50 to $75/month