Red 20 Apartments.

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly parking stainless steel 24hr gym dog park

Plant your roots in NE Minneapolis! Located in the heart of Northeast Minneapolis Riverfront District, Red 20 is steps to everything from Polka to Punk Rock, restaurants and boutique shopping.



Featuring studios, 1, 2, and 3 Bedroom apartments, Red 20's Outdoor Plaza, Aerie Club Room and 24/7/365 Fitness Center offer the conveniences for everyday living. Over sized windows, espresso cabinets, stainless steel appliances and white quartz counter tops are just a few of the upgrades you will enjoy living at Red 20.



Our premium amenities deliver to you the lively apartment home you deserve. We place you in the heart of the iconic NE neighborhood, which includes vibrant views of the cityscape, first floor retail, a 24/7/365 fitness center, smoke-free living, and our Red 20 outdoor plaza with fire pit and an outdoor kitchen. Inside our apartment homes we feature double dipped espresso cabinetry with glass accents, quartz countertops, two level loft floorplans, and two designer kitchen options. Browse our gallery now to check out your new home.