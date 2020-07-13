All apartments in Minneapolis
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:13 AM

Red 20 Apartments

Open Now until 5pm
20 6th St NE · (424) 352-7246
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

20 6th St NE, Minneapolis, MN 55414
Nicollet Island

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 days AGO

Studio

Unit 01-526 · Avail. now

$1,435

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 596 sqft

Unit 01-629 · Avail. Jul 17

$1,460

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 541 sqft

Unit 01-603 · Avail. now

$1,465

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 541 sqft

See 1+ more

1 Bedroom

Unit 01-307 · Avail. now

$1,563

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 717 sqft

Unit 01-325 · Avail. Aug 5

$1,578

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 736 sqft

Unit 01-612 · Avail. now

$1,583

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 686 sqft

See 7+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 01-201 · Avail. Aug 31

$2,150

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1054 sqft

Unit 01-419 · Avail. Aug 7

$2,260

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1098 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Red 20 Apartments.

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
stainless steel
24hr gym
dog park
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
dog park
24hr gym
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
lobby
pet friendly
parking
bbq/grill
fire pit
Plant your roots in NE Minneapolis! Located in the heart of Northeast Minneapolis Riverfront District, Red 20 is steps to everything from Polka to Punk Rock, restaurants and boutique shopping.\n\nFeaturing studios, 1, 2, and 3 Bedroom apartments, Red 20's Outdoor Plaza, Aerie Club Room and 24/7/365 Fitness Center offer the conveniences for everyday living. Over sized windows, espresso cabinets, stainless steel appliances and white quartz counter tops are just a few of the upgrades you will enjoy living at Red 20.\n\nOur premium amenities deliver to you the lively apartment home you deserve. We place you in the heart of the iconic NE neighborhood, which includes vibrant views of the cityscape, first floor retail, a 24/7/365 fitness center, smoke-free living, and our Red 20 outdoor plaza with fire pit and an outdoor kitchen. Inside our apartment homes we feature double dipped espresso cabinetry with glass accents, quartz countertops, two level loft floorplans, and two designer kitchen options. Browse our gallery now to check out your new home.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-15 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $49 per applicant
Deposit: $250
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Underground Parking: $125/month.
Storage Details: $30-$90: Size Varies

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Red 20 Apartments have any available units?
Red 20 Apartments has 16 units available starting at $1,435 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does Red 20 Apartments have?
Some of Red 20 Apartments's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Red 20 Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Red 20 Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Red 20 Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Red 20 Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Red 20 Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Red 20 Apartments offers parking.
Does Red 20 Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
No, Red 20 Apartments does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Red 20 Apartments have a pool?
No, Red 20 Apartments does not have a pool.
Does Red 20 Apartments have accessible units?
No, Red 20 Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Red 20 Apartments have units with dishwashers?
No, Red 20 Apartments does not have units with dishwashers.

