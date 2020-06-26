6142 STARBURN PATH

FRESHLY PAINTED 3 FINISHED LEVELS WITH SOME NEW FLOORING: SPACIOUS EAT-IN KITCHEN WITH ISLAND AND UPGRADED GAS STOVE. MAIN & BEDROOM LEVELS HAVE NEW FLOORING. NATURAL GAS HEAT; FULLY FENCED BACK YARD. CUL-DE-SAC LOCATION. NEAR RESTAURANTS AND SHOPPING.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
