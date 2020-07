Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet ceiling fan furnished hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets air conditioning dishwasher oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse courtyard playground bbq/grill parking 24hr maintenance cc payments e-payments internet access online portal

The Brook at Columbia is a tranquil sanctuary in the midst of a vibrant community. Located in Town Center, Columbia, MD, The Brook at Columbia is surrounded by local restaurants, great schools, and shopping with easy access to Route 29, Route 100, Route 32, I-95, and public transportation. We offer spacious apartments with private balconies, outdoor recreation, barbecue areas, and open green space. The Brook at Columbia apartments is the perfect place to call home.



Stop imagining and start living. Our pet-friendly community offers a variety of one, two, and three-bedroom apartment homes, as well as, three, four, and five-bedroom townhomes. The Brook at Columbia apartments are located in The Howard County Public School System, which has been named among the best school districts in the nation. Also, we are just a few steps from Running Brook Elementary School, Howard Country General Hospital, and The Mall in Columbia. Our close proximity to Washington DC and Baltimore makes it an idea