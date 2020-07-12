The Timbers at Long Reach Apartments

Lease Length: 3-13 months Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $25 Per Applicant
Deposit: Based on Credit
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs, fish
fee: $300 per pet
limit: 2
rent: First Pet: $40/month, Second Pet: $20/month
restrictions: Breed Restrictions: Pit Bulls, Rottweilers, Presa Canarios, German Shepherds, Huskies, Malamutes, Dobermans, Chowchows, St. Bernard’s, Great Danes, Akitas, Terriers (Staffordshire), Wolf Breeds, American Bull Dogs, Karelian Bear Dogs, Any hybrid or mixed breed of one of the aforementioned breeds, Pets must be at least six months old, Maximum weight limit of 50 lbs. per pet