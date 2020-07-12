All apartments in Columbia
The Timbers at Long Reach Apartments

8782 Cloudleap Ct · (410) 656-6189
Location

8782 Cloudleap Ct, Columbia, MD 21045
Long Reach

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

3 Bedrooms

Unit 8421 · Avail. Aug 11

$1,766

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1196 sqft

Unit 8422 · Avail. Aug 14

$1,766

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1196 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Timbers at Long Reach Apartments.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
garbage disposal
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
dog park
playground
bbq/grill
accessible
parking
gym
courtyard
The Timbers at Long Reach is like nowhere else. Your family and pets will enjoy our nature trails and lively community. Relax at the end of the day in your new, spacious home with a beautiful view form your private balcony!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-13 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $25 Per Applicant
Deposit: Based on Credit
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs, fish
fee: $300 per pet
limit: 2
rent: First Pet: $40/month, Second Pet: $20/month
restrictions: Breed Restrictions: Pit Bulls, Rottweilers, Presa Canarios, German Shepherds, Huskies, Malamutes, Dobermans, Chowchows, St. Bernard’s, Great Danes, Akitas, Terriers (Staffordshire), Wolf Breeds, American Bull Dogs, Karelian Bear Dogs, Any hybrid or mixed breed of one of the aforementioned breeds, Pets must be at least six months old, Maximum weight limit of 50 lbs. per pet
Parking Details: Assigned Surface Lot: $15/month, Premium Parking: $25/month.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Timbers at Long Reach Apartments have any available units?
The Timbers at Long Reach Apartments has 2 units available starting at $1,766 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Columbia, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbia Rent Report.
What amenities does The Timbers at Long Reach Apartments have?
Some of The Timbers at Long Reach Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Timbers at Long Reach Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
The Timbers at Long Reach Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Timbers at Long Reach Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, The Timbers at Long Reach Apartments is pet friendly.
Does The Timbers at Long Reach Apartments offer parking?
Yes, The Timbers at Long Reach Apartments offers parking.
Does The Timbers at Long Reach Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, The Timbers at Long Reach Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.
Does The Timbers at Long Reach Apartments have a pool?
No, The Timbers at Long Reach Apartments does not have a pool.
Does The Timbers at Long Reach Apartments have accessible units?
Yes, The Timbers at Long Reach Apartments has accessible units.
Does The Timbers at Long Reach Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Timbers at Long Reach Apartments has units with dishwashers.
