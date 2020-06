Amenities

in unit laundry garbage disposal recently renovated some paid utils microwave range

Unit Amenities garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

Available 01/01/19 University rental LLC - Property Id: 88639



New re- hab town home.

A family, students, city workers, and who enjoy living in city life.

It is very closer to Umms, VA, Mercy, and Jonhs Hopkins.

Short distance to working and easy to get ride papulic transports.it has new heater, new kitchen, new appliances, new floors, washer and dryer In the basement.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/88639

Property Id 88639



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4543300)