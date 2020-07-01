936 S CURLEY STREET

Amenities

Recently renovated 2 bedroom/2.5 bathroom end-unit row home with PARKING in the heart of Canton! Exposed brick and designer chef's eat-in kitchen with island, upgraded cabinets and granite counters, stainless steel appliances and industrial lighting, plus an eco-burn fireplace in the living room. Gleaming hardwood floors and a half bath on the main level. Upstairs, you'll find two master bedrooms, each with its own full bath! Unfinished basement perfect for storage. Just a couple blocks from O'Donnell Square, this row home is Canton living at its finest! Renter pays all Utilities. Alarm paid until June and then tenant will take over. Gig Stream Internet until the end of year included as well!