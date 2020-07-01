All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 936 S CURLEY STREET.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
936 S CURLEY STREET
Last updated April 7 2020 at 12:21 AM

936 S CURLEY STREET

936 South Curley Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Canton
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

936 South Curley Street, Baltimore, MD 21224
Canton

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
internet access
Recently renovated 2 bedroom/2.5 bathroom end-unit row home with PARKING in the heart of Canton! Exposed brick and designer chef's eat-in kitchen with island, upgraded cabinets and granite counters, stainless steel appliances and industrial lighting, plus an eco-burn fireplace in the living room. Gleaming hardwood floors and a half bath on the main level. Upstairs, you'll find two master bedrooms, each with its own full bath! Unfinished basement perfect for storage. Just a couple blocks from O'Donnell Square, this row home is Canton living at its finest! Renter pays all Utilities. Alarm paid until June and then tenant will take over. Gig Stream Internet until the end of year included as well!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 936 S CURLEY STREET have any available units?
936 S CURLEY STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 936 S CURLEY STREET have?
Some of 936 S CURLEY STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 936 S CURLEY STREET currently offering any rent specials?
936 S CURLEY STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 936 S CURLEY STREET pet-friendly?
No, 936 S CURLEY STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 936 S CURLEY STREET offer parking?
Yes, 936 S CURLEY STREET offers parking.
Does 936 S CURLEY STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 936 S CURLEY STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 936 S CURLEY STREET have a pool?
No, 936 S CURLEY STREET does not have a pool.
Does 936 S CURLEY STREET have accessible units?
No, 936 S CURLEY STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 936 S CURLEY STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 936 S CURLEY STREET has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Helpful Articles
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Caral Gardens
402 Colleen Rd
Baltimore, MD 21229
Boston Crossing
5800 Boston St
Baltimore, MD 21224
Wyman Towers
3100 Saint Paul St
Baltimore, MD 21218
10 Light Street
10 Light St
Baltimore, MD 21202
Wheelhouse
7 W Cross St
Baltimore, MD 21230
306 W Franklin
306 West Franklin Street
Baltimore, MD 21201
Jefferson House
4 E 32nd St
Baltimore, MD 21218
Clarke Manor
2008 Woodlawn Dr
Baltimore, MD 21207

Similar Pages

Baltimore 1 BedroomsBaltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with ParkingBaltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MD
Towson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MD
Cockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown BaltimoreFrankfordHarford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells PointGlenCharles Village
CheswoldeMid Town Belvedere

Apartments Near Colleges

Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State UniversityJohns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland