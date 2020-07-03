All apartments in Baltimore
924 Tyson St.

924 Tyson Street · No Longer Available
Location

924 Tyson Street, Baltimore, MD 21201
Mid-Town Belvedere

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
HISTORIC HOUSE FOR RENT NEAR PENN STATION - Charming 2-bedroom, 1-bath historic row home on quiet tree lined street is in the heart of Mt. Vernon. Just steps away from the Washington Monument. Four blocks from Penn Station, Johns Hopkins Peabody Institute, University of Baltimore, UMD and Hopkins shuttles. Features a den, private backyard with covered patio and garden, pet-friendly, and plenty of parking. Basement has lots of storage space and laundry. Kitchen includes gas appliances. Original heart pine flooring throughout.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 924 Tyson St. have any available units?
924 Tyson St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 924 Tyson St. have?
Some of 924 Tyson St.'s amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 924 Tyson St. currently offering any rent specials?
924 Tyson St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 924 Tyson St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 924 Tyson St. is pet friendly.
Does 924 Tyson St. offer parking?
Yes, 924 Tyson St. offers parking.
Does 924 Tyson St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 924 Tyson St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 924 Tyson St. have a pool?
No, 924 Tyson St. does not have a pool.
Does 924 Tyson St. have accessible units?
No, 924 Tyson St. does not have accessible units.
Does 924 Tyson St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 924 Tyson St. has units with dishwashers.

