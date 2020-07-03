924 Tyson St.

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

HISTORIC HOUSE FOR RENT NEAR PENN STATION - Charming 2-bedroom, 1-bath historic row home on quiet tree lined street is in the heart of Mt. Vernon. Just steps away from the Washington Monument. Four blocks from Penn Station, Johns Hopkins Peabody Institute, University of Baltimore, UMD and Hopkins shuttles. Features a den, private backyard with covered patio and garden, pet-friendly, and plenty of parking. Basement has lots of storage space and laundry. Kitchen includes gas appliances. Original heart pine flooring throughout.