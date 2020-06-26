921 N BENTALOU STREET

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet extra storage microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities new construction

Welcome home Baltimore! Opulent, seductive and meticulously detailed, this lush townhome is a prized find within Baltimore City. Top to bottom fully remodeled 3-bedroom, 1 bath home in the up and coming Bridgeview/Greenlawn community. Bedrooms are spacious with modern windows which are ideal for all seasons. The kitchen leads to the deck which overlooks the fully fenced in backyard; great for entertaining. Brand new carpeting on upper level, upgraded bathroom, and fresh paint throughout. Separate outside entrance leads to a partially finished basement which is optimal for extra storage, a home office, or decorate it to become a home recreation space. The possibilities for this huge space is endless. Less than 10 minutes from Coppin State Univ. and Mondawmin Mall. Agent has financial interest in propertySubmit Rental Application with two Recent Paystubs per applicant (or Proof of Income); 2017 & 2018 W2s and/or Tax Returns; Proof of funds for Security Deposit and first month~s rent; Driver's License or Govt Photo ID. Application fee to be paid online when order credit & background checks.