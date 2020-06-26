All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 921 N BENTALOU STREET.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
921 N BENTALOU STREET
Last updated July 2 2019 at 5:14 PM

921 N BENTALOU STREET

921 North Bentalou Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

921 North Bentalou Street, Baltimore, MD 21216
Bridgeview-Greenlawn

Amenities

patio / balcony
new construction
recently renovated
extra storage
microwave
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
extra storage
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
new construction
Welcome home Baltimore! Opulent, seductive and meticulously detailed, this lush townhome is a prized find within Baltimore City. Top to bottom fully remodeled 3-bedroom, 1 bath home in the up and coming Bridgeview/Greenlawn community. Bedrooms are spacious with modern windows which are ideal for all seasons. The kitchen leads to the deck which overlooks the fully fenced in backyard; great for entertaining. Brand new carpeting on upper level, upgraded bathroom, and fresh paint throughout. Separate outside entrance leads to a partially finished basement which is optimal for extra storage, a home office, or decorate it to become a home recreation space. The possibilities for this huge space is endless. Less than 10 minutes from Coppin State Univ. and Mondawmin Mall. Agent has financial interest in propertySubmit Rental Application with two Recent Paystubs per applicant (or Proof of Income); 2017 & 2018 W2s and/or Tax Returns; Proof of funds for Security Deposit and first month~s rent; Driver's License or Govt Photo ID. Application fee to be paid online when order credit & background checks.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 921 N BENTALOU STREET have any available units?
921 N BENTALOU STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 921 N BENTALOU STREET have?
Some of 921 N BENTALOU STREET's amenities include patio / balcony, new construction, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 921 N BENTALOU STREET currently offering any rent specials?
921 N BENTALOU STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 921 N BENTALOU STREET pet-friendly?
No, 921 N BENTALOU STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 921 N BENTALOU STREET offer parking?
No, 921 N BENTALOU STREET does not offer parking.
Does 921 N BENTALOU STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 921 N BENTALOU STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 921 N BENTALOU STREET have a pool?
No, 921 N BENTALOU STREET does not have a pool.
Does 921 N BENTALOU STREET have accessible units?
No, 921 N BENTALOU STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 921 N BENTALOU STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 921 N BENTALOU STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Hopkins House
110 W 39th St
Baltimore, MD 21210
The Metropolitan of Baltimore
6101 Loch Raven Blvd
Baltimore, MD 21239
3900 Gwynn Oak
3900 Gwynn Oak Ave
Baltimore, MD 21207
505 West University Parkway
505 W University Pkwy
Baltimore, MD 21210
Wabash Manor
3804 Wabash Ave
Baltimore, MD 21215
Harbor Hill
301 Warren Ave
Baltimore, MD 21230
1212 East Apartments
1212 S East Ave
Baltimore, MD 21224
Tall Oaks
1002 Pleasant Oaks Rd
Baltimore, MD 21234

Similar Pages

Baltimore 1 BedroomsBaltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with ParkingBaltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MD
Towson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MD
Cockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown BaltimoreFrankfordHarford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells PointGlenCharles Village
CheswoldeMid Town Belvedere

Apartments Near Colleges

Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State UniversityJohns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland