Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
919 S EAST AVE
Last updated October 15 2019 at 2:45 AM

919 S EAST AVE

919 South East Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

919 South East Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21224
Canton

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Beautiful 15 ft. wide townhouse with PARKING in Canton! Open floor plan on the main level includes: Spacious living room with exposed brick. Large granite and stainless Kitchen w/island and table space. Family room/office open to private parking pad. Generously sized bedrooms, Large roof deck with water views, Hardwood floors thru out. Finished lower level could be 3rd bedroom.Convenient to JHU, UofM, Dowtown, walk to all the cafes, two blocks from Canton Water Front Park, Walking distance to Canton Shopping Center.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 919 S EAST AVE have any available units?
919 S EAST AVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 919 S EAST AVE have?
Some of 919 S EAST AVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 919 S EAST AVE currently offering any rent specials?
919 S EAST AVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 919 S EAST AVE pet-friendly?
No, 919 S EAST AVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 919 S EAST AVE offer parking?
Yes, 919 S EAST AVE offers parking.
Does 919 S EAST AVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 919 S EAST AVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 919 S EAST AVE have a pool?
No, 919 S EAST AVE does not have a pool.
Does 919 S EAST AVE have accessible units?
No, 919 S EAST AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 919 S EAST AVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 919 S EAST AVE has units with dishwashers.
