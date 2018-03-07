919 S EAST AVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Beautiful 15 ft. wide townhouse with PARKING in Canton! Open floor plan on the main level includes: Spacious living room with exposed brick. Large granite and stainless Kitchen w/island and table space. Family room/office open to private parking pad. Generously sized bedrooms, Large roof deck with water views, Hardwood floors thru out. Finished lower level could be 3rd bedroom.Convenient to JHU, UofM, Dowtown, walk to all the cafes, two blocks from Canton Water Front Park, Walking distance to Canton Shopping Center.