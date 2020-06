Amenities

PRICE JUST REDUCED!! Welcome to this beautiful 2 bedroom 2 and a half bath unit in Canton. Hardwood floors and exposed brick throughout. Updated kitchen and baths. Rear fenced yard and rear deck. Relax on your spacious rooftop deck. Walking distance to park and restaurants. Bike lane runs along Potomac.