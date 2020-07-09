914 W Lombard street A

Amenities

in unit laundry garbage disposal dishwasher recently renovated fireplace microwave

Spacious 1 bd downtown walking distance to UMMC - Property Id: 284188



1 bedroom apartment with exposed brick walls and recently renovated kitchen, including a washer/dryer in unit. This spacious lower unit is perfect for anyone who is looking to live and work in the city. The surrounding neighborhood is the University Maryland Medical Center, Oriole Park at Camden and M&T Stadiums.



This apartment is Certified Lead free and has Passed Baltimore city Rental inspection.

No Pets Allowed



