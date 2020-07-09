All apartments in Baltimore
914 W Lombard street A

914 West Lombard Street · No Longer Available
Location

914 West Lombard Street, Baltimore, MD 21223
Hollins Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Spacious 1 bd downtown walking distance to UMMC - Property Id: 284188

1 bedroom apartment with exposed brick walls and recently renovated kitchen, including a washer/dryer in unit. This spacious lower unit is perfect for anyone who is looking to live and work in the city. The surrounding neighborhood is the University Maryland Medical Center, Oriole Park at Camden and M&T Stadiums.

This apartment is Certified Lead free and has Passed Baltimore city Rental inspection.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/284188
Property Id 284188

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5794290)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 914 W Lombard street A have any available units?
914 W Lombard street A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 914 W Lombard street A have?
Some of 914 W Lombard street A's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 914 W Lombard street A currently offering any rent specials?
914 W Lombard street A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 914 W Lombard street A pet-friendly?
No, 914 W Lombard street A is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 914 W Lombard street A offer parking?
No, 914 W Lombard street A does not offer parking.
Does 914 W Lombard street A have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 914 W Lombard street A offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 914 W Lombard street A have a pool?
No, 914 W Lombard street A does not have a pool.
Does 914 W Lombard street A have accessible units?
No, 914 W Lombard street A does not have accessible units.
Does 914 W Lombard street A have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 914 W Lombard street A has units with dishwashers.

