Amenities

Space abounds in this wide Canton home. Featuring large bedrooms, open concept first floor with updated kitchen, access to PARKING PAD and roof deck, two full bathrooms, extra room in basement, laundry, and central AC. Easy access to 95, shopping, restaurants, parks, and more! Property will be professionally cleaned prior to new tenants moving in.