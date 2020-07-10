All apartments in Baltimore
909 COVINGTON STREET

909 Covington Street · No Longer Available
Location

909 Covington Street, Baltimore, MD 21230
Federal Hill - Montgomery

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Coming Soon - 5 CAR PARKING! LOCATION LOCATION LOCATION!! This property has a side yard for greenspace and gardening. This newer construction row home has so much to offer. Located across from Federal Hill Park, one block from The Visionary Art Museum, and one block from Baltimore Harbor and promenade. This home boasts water views, 2/3 Bedrooms, 2.5 Bathrooms, Attached 2 Car Garage and 3 Car Parking Pad. The open first floor has Kitchen with Quartz, and Gas Cooking. Open Dining Room and Living Room with beautiful gas burning fireplace. The Living Room walks out to a deck with beautiful views of Harborview and Pier Homes. The second floor has 2 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. The Master Bedroom has a walk -in closets, and an en-suite. The Master Bedroom also walks out to a large private deck with great views. Finally, the lower level has a second Family Room or 3rd Bedroom as well as a Full Bathroom and Garage Access. Newer Roof with Warranty and Brand New Paved Rear Drive Way & Parking Pad. Will accept Short Term Lease, Furnished or Unfurnished.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 5 spaces/unit, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 909 COVINGTON STREET have any available units?
909 COVINGTON STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 909 COVINGTON STREET have?
Some of 909 COVINGTON STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 909 COVINGTON STREET currently offering any rent specials?
909 COVINGTON STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 909 COVINGTON STREET pet-friendly?
No, 909 COVINGTON STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 909 COVINGTON STREET offer parking?
Yes, 909 COVINGTON STREET offers parking.
Does 909 COVINGTON STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 909 COVINGTON STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 909 COVINGTON STREET have a pool?
No, 909 COVINGTON STREET does not have a pool.
Does 909 COVINGTON STREET have accessible units?
No, 909 COVINGTON STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 909 COVINGTON STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 909 COVINGTON STREET has units with dishwashers.

