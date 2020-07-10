909 COVINGTON STREET

Amenities

Coming Soon - 5 CAR PARKING! LOCATION LOCATION LOCATION!! This property has a side yard for greenspace and gardening. This newer construction row home has so much to offer. Located across from Federal Hill Park, one block from The Visionary Art Museum, and one block from Baltimore Harbor and promenade. This home boasts water views, 2/3 Bedrooms, 2.5 Bathrooms, Attached 2 Car Garage and 3 Car Parking Pad. The open first floor has Kitchen with Quartz, and Gas Cooking. Open Dining Room and Living Room with beautiful gas burning fireplace. The Living Room walks out to a deck with beautiful views of Harborview and Pier Homes. The second floor has 2 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. The Master Bedroom has a walk -in closets, and an en-suite. The Master Bedroom also walks out to a large private deck with great views. Finally, the lower level has a second Family Room or 3rd Bedroom as well as a Full Bathroom and Garage Access. Newer Roof with Warranty and Brand New Paved Rear Drive Way & Parking Pad. Will accept Short Term Lease, Furnished or Unfurnished.