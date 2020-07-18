908 RAMSAY STREET

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

Well maintained and updated renovation on quiet block. Enjoy hardwood floors throughout, loads of trim upgrades, granite counters, stainless steel appliances, and open floor plan. The kitchen shows off 2 tone cabinets & granite with white cabinets with dark granite on the exterior wall and gray cabinets with light granite on island. The upper level includes a full sized laundry station, walk in closet in hallway, plus 2 large bedrooms and a full bathroom with double bowl vanity, shower and soaking tub.. Lots of outdoor living space with hardscape patio in back yard and huge rooftop deck. Super convenient location. Why rent when you can own a turn key renovation?