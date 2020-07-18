All apartments in Baltimore
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:23 PM

908 RAMSAY STREET

908 Ramsay Street · (410) 814-2403
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

908 Ramsay Street, Baltimore, MD 21223
Washington Village

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,800

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 840 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Well maintained and updated renovation on quiet block. Enjoy hardwood floors throughout, loads of trim upgrades, granite counters, stainless steel appliances, and open floor plan. The kitchen shows off 2 tone cabinets & granite with white cabinets with dark granite on the exterior wall and gray cabinets with light granite on island. The upper level includes a full sized laundry station, walk in closet in hallway, plus 2 large bedrooms and a full bathroom with double bowl vanity, shower and soaking tub.. Lots of outdoor living space with hardscape patio in back yard and huge rooftop deck. Super convenient location. Why rent when you can own a turn key renovation?

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 908 RAMSAY STREET have any available units?
908 RAMSAY STREET has a unit available for $1,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 908 RAMSAY STREET have?
Some of 908 RAMSAY STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 908 RAMSAY STREET currently offering any rent specials?
908 RAMSAY STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 908 RAMSAY STREET pet-friendly?
No, 908 RAMSAY STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 908 RAMSAY STREET offer parking?
No, 908 RAMSAY STREET does not offer parking.
Does 908 RAMSAY STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 908 RAMSAY STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 908 RAMSAY STREET have a pool?
No, 908 RAMSAY STREET does not have a pool.
Does 908 RAMSAY STREET have accessible units?
No, 908 RAMSAY STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 908 RAMSAY STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 908 RAMSAY STREET has units with dishwashers.
