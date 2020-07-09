Rent Calculator
Baltimore, MD
901 S CAROLINE STREET
Last updated May 22 2020 at 7:07 PM
901 S CAROLINE STREET
901 South Caroline Street
No Longer Available
Location
901 South Caroline Street, Baltimore, MD 21231
Fells Point
Amenities
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful condo. 2 dedicated parking spots included in rent. parking garage is part of same building. 2 bedroom 2.5 bath. Harbor East downtown Baltimore.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 901 S CAROLINE STREET have any available units?
901 S CAROLINE STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Baltimore, MD
.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Baltimore Rent Report
.
Is 901 S CAROLINE STREET currently offering any rent specials?
901 S CAROLINE STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 901 S CAROLINE STREET pet-friendly?
No, 901 S CAROLINE STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Baltimore
.
Does 901 S CAROLINE STREET offer parking?
Yes, 901 S CAROLINE STREET offers parking.
Does 901 S CAROLINE STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 901 S CAROLINE STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 901 S CAROLINE STREET have a pool?
No, 901 S CAROLINE STREET does not have a pool.
Does 901 S CAROLINE STREET have accessible units?
No, 901 S CAROLINE STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 901 S CAROLINE STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 901 S CAROLINE STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 901 S CAROLINE STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 901 S CAROLINE STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
