Last updated May 22 2020 at 7:07 PM

901 S CAROLINE STREET

901 South Caroline Street · No Longer Available
Location

901 South Caroline Street, Baltimore, MD 21231
Fells Point

Amenities

garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful condo. 2 dedicated parking spots included in rent. parking garage is part of same building. 2 bedroom 2.5 bath. Harbor East downtown Baltimore.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 901 S CAROLINE STREET have any available units?
901 S CAROLINE STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
Is 901 S CAROLINE STREET currently offering any rent specials?
901 S CAROLINE STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 901 S CAROLINE STREET pet-friendly?
No, 901 S CAROLINE STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 901 S CAROLINE STREET offer parking?
Yes, 901 S CAROLINE STREET offers parking.
Does 901 S CAROLINE STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 901 S CAROLINE STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 901 S CAROLINE STREET have a pool?
No, 901 S CAROLINE STREET does not have a pool.
Does 901 S CAROLINE STREET have accessible units?
No, 901 S CAROLINE STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 901 S CAROLINE STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 901 S CAROLINE STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 901 S CAROLINE STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 901 S CAROLINE STREET does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
