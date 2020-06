Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher parking some paid utils range

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking

RESERVOIR HILL LARGE BEAUTIFUL 4 BEDROOM HOUSE AVAILABLE TO RENT. WALKING DISTANCE TO DRUID HILL PARK. EASY ACCESS TO I83 AND DOWNTOWN BALTIMORE. WATER INCLUDED WITH RENT. QUIET BLOCK/NEIGHBORHOOD. MANY HOMEOWNER ON THE BLOCK. VERY LARGE BEDROOMS. BEAUTIFUL HARDWOOD FLOOR. LARGE KITCHEN. PARKING DECK IN BACKYARD. RENT INCLUDES WATER BILL!!!

RESERVOIR HILL LARGE BEAUTIFUL 4 BEDROOM HOUSE AVAILABLE TO RENT. WALKING DISTANCE TO DRUID HILL PARK. EASY ACCESS TO I83 AND DOWNTOWN BALTIMORE. WATER INCLUDED WITH RENT. QUIET BLOCK/NEIGHBORHOOD. MANY HOMEOWNER ON THE BLOCK. VERY LARGE BEDROOMS. BEAUTIFUL HARDWOOD FLOOR. LARGE KITCHEN. PARKING DECK IN BACKYARD