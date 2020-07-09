819 Unetta Ave

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly stainless steel

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry

New Listing to hit the market!! Come check out this 3 bed 2 bath townhome located in the Saint Agnes community of Baltimore City. This beautiful home has hardwood floors throughout the main level, Hardwood kitchen cabinets and granite countertops with stainless steel appliances in the kitchen. Large laundry room and access to the backyard which is fenced in for privacy. In the finished basement you will find one of the bedrooms as well as the bathroom. Basement also has hardwood floors throughout the main area. Upstairs you will find the remainder two bedrooms and bathroom. The bedrooms come with very large closets for much storage space. Master bedroom also has a walk out balcony. Quick and easy access to public transportation as well as quick and easy access to i-95 and i-695!! Schedule your showing today and come see this home for your self.