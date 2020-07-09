All apartments in Baltimore
Last updated February 15 2020 at 3:17 PM

819 Unetta Ave

819 Unetta Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

819 Unetta Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21229
Saint Agnes

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
New Listing to hit the market!! Come check out this 3 bed 2 bath townhome located in the Saint Agnes community of Baltimore City. This beautiful home has hardwood floors throughout the main level, Hardwood kitchen cabinets and granite countertops with stainless steel appliances in the kitchen. Large laundry room and access to the backyard which is fenced in for privacy. In the finished basement you will find one of the bedrooms as well as the bathroom. Basement also has hardwood floors throughout the main area. Upstairs you will find the remainder two bedrooms and bathroom. The bedrooms come with very large closets for much storage space. Master bedroom also has a walk out balcony. Quick and easy access to public transportation as well as quick and easy access to i-95 and i-695!! Schedule your showing today and come see this home for your self.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 819 Unetta Ave have any available units?
819 Unetta Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 819 Unetta Ave have?
Some of 819 Unetta Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 819 Unetta Ave currently offering any rent specials?
819 Unetta Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 819 Unetta Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 819 Unetta Ave is pet friendly.
Does 819 Unetta Ave offer parking?
No, 819 Unetta Ave does not offer parking.
Does 819 Unetta Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 819 Unetta Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 819 Unetta Ave have a pool?
No, 819 Unetta Ave does not have a pool.
Does 819 Unetta Ave have accessible units?
No, 819 Unetta Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 819 Unetta Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 819 Unetta Ave does not have units with dishwashers.

