Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors parking recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Great renovated Rowhome close to everything with PARKING in Washington Village/Pigtown! This home features wood floors, exposed brick, gourmet kitchen, central ac and renovated bathrooms. 2 bedrooms with 1 full bath on 2nd floor and a 3rd floor master suite with dual vanity, dual shower, Jacuzzi tub and balcony deck. Too much to list. Close to everything. ON the AVENUE. Rear entrance. ENJOY the CITY LIFE NOW!