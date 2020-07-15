Apartment List
/
MD
/
bowleys quarters
Last updated July 15 2020 at 10:16 PM

164 Apartments for rent in Bowleys Quarters, MD

📍

1 of 18

Last updated July 15 at 09:31 PM
1 Unit Available
Bowleys Quarters
3901 Cutty Sark Road
3901 Cutty Sark Road, Bowleys Quarters, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,625
992 sqft
Charming end of group townhouse with 3 bedrooms 2.5 bathrooms. Large light and bright living room dining room combo with laminate flooring. Great pass thru to the kitchen. Great galley style kitchen with stove, dishwasher, refrigerator.

1 of 12

Last updated June 8 at 05:42 PM
1 Unit Available
Bowleys Quarters
500 Kosoak Road
500 Kosoak Road, Bowleys Quarters, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,335
1080 sqft
Multi level townhouse with a large living room. Good size dining room that overlooks the large deck. Great galley kitchen with stainless appliances and large pantry. Second floor has a great master bedroom with large closets.
Results within 1 mile of Bowleys Quarters
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
5 Units Available
Whispering Woods Townhomes
37 Alberge Ln, Middle River, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$930
760 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,383
978 sqft
We are now accepting in-person tours by appointment only. Or, you can schedule a virtual tour and connect with a Leasing Specialist virtually via video, phone, or email. Live apartment video walk through tours available.
Results within 5 miles of Bowleys Quarters
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
$
5 Units Available
Cove Village Townhomes
2 Driftwood Ct, Essex, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$932
720 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
We are now accepting in-person tours by appointment only. Or, you can schedule a virtual tour and connect with a Leasing Specialist virtually via video, phone, or email. Live apartment video walk through tours available.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
9 Units Available
Harbor Point Estates
909 S Marlyn Ave, Essex, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,004
795 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,209
980 sqft
We are now accepting in-person tours by appointment only. Or, you can schedule a virtual tour and connect with a Leasing Specialist virtually via video, phone, or email. Live apartment video walk through tours available.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 15 at 10:08 PM
11 Units Available
The Apartments at Canterbury
9206 Oswald Way, Rosedale, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,069
665 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,221
963 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,741
1210 sqft
Award-winning apartment complex on landscaped grounds close to White Marsh Mall and Honeygo Regional Park. Apartments feature thermal pane windows, fully-equipped kitchens and ceramic tile baths. Residents can make online rent payments and service requests.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 15 at 10:08 PM
22 Units Available
The Apartments at Cambridge Court
386 Attenborough Dr, Rosedale, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,270
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,456
996 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,664
1148 sqft
Fully equipped kitchens, full-sized washers and dryers, large closets and extra storage space. Fireplace in each unit and private patio or balcony. Volleyball court, clubhouse, pool, playground and gym. Pet friendly.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
16 Units Available
Windsor House
201 Middleway Rd, Middle River, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,102
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,057
850 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This community is in the Aero Acres area and only moments from Pulaski Highway and I-95. Residents have access to onsite laundry, playground and swimming pool. Units feature hardwood flooring and additional storage space.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
13 Units Available
The Commons at White Marsh
9901 Langs Rd, Middle River, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,003
627 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,122
797 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,371
980 sqft
We are now accepting in-person tours by appointment only. Or, you can schedule a virtual tour and connect with a Leasing Specialist virtually via video, phone, or email. Live apartment video walk through tours available.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
19 Units Available
Crossings at White Marsh
1 Lincoln Woods Way, White Marsh, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,350
664 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,320
912 sqft
Near the intersection of Honeygo and White Marsh, the property is just minutes from White Marsh Mall and Gunpowder Falls State Park. Comfortable, carpeted units with fully equipped kitchens and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 15 at 06:19 PM
5 Units Available
The Townhomes at River's Gate
43 Salix Ct, Middle River, MD
2 Bedrooms
$990
760 sqft
The Townhomes at River's Gate offers two bedroom townhomes nestled in the heart of Middle River. Enjoy the serenity of townhome living with private entrances and patios.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
2 Units Available
Pointe at Manorgreen Townhomes
201 Middleway Road, Baltimore, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,051
1896 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$2,073
1960 sqft
We offer 3 and 4 Bedroom Townhomes with three finished levels and nearly 2,000 square feet of living space. Some homes also feature a private garage.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
1 Unit Available
Kingston Townhomes
736 W Kingsway Rd, Middle River, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,380
1100 sqft
Three-bedroom townhomes with sunny eat-in kitchens, separate utility rooms, front and rear entrances, and off-street parking. Adjacent to Kingston Park. Easy access to I-695, I-95 and US 40. Near local transit, shopping, dining and recreation.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
5 Units Available
Foxridge Townhomes
1114 Tace Drive, Baltimore, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,439
1728 sqft
This unique community of three-bedroom brick townhomes is nestled in the heart of an established Essex residential neighborhood.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 9 at 09:02 PM
Contact for Availability
Stansbury Manor
1 Alder Dr, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,074
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,224
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,544
1300 sqft
Residents of this community have a beautiful view of the Middle River and Martin Lagoon. Apartments and townhomes available with hardwood flooring and either a patio or balcony. Onsite playground and laundry provided.
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated July 15 at 09:32 PM
28 Units Available
The Berkleigh
6221 Greenleigh Avenue, Baltimore, MD
Studio
$1,199
520 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,556
860 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,799
1275 sqft
Luxury apartments with granite countertops, separate dens, in-unit washers and dryers, and ceiling fans. Short commute to Baltimore or Annapolis, and close to Vincent Farm Elementary School.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
6 Units Available
Hyde Park Apartments
1114 Tace Dr, Essex, MD
Studio
$857
488 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$952
893 sqft
Sustainable homes in landscaped grounds, 11 miles east of Baltimore. Allows a worry-free lifestyle, with laundry, maintenance and management on site. Pet-friendly with spacious rooms including eat-in kitchen and private patio/balcony for each apartment.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 15 at 09:32 PM
$
19 Units Available
Arbors at Baltimore Crossroads
11550 Crossroads Cir, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,448
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,915
1168 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Upscale apartments near I-95 and Baltimore County waterfront. Come with granite counter tops, hardwood floors, walk-in closets, stainless steel appliances. Pet-friendly, green, live/work/play community with dog park, clubhouse, community garden, fire pits, playground, and pool.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated March 28 at 08:10 PM
2 Units Available
Hartland Ridge
1105 Country Terrace Road, Essex, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$883
613 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,028
678 sqft
Pricing and availability subject to change\n\nWe offer studios, one bedroom, one and den or two bedroom apartments. Each apartment features private intercom entry, fully equipped kitchen and blinds at all windows.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated December 28 at 10:24 PM
4 Units Available
Mansfield Woods
710 Snowberry Court, Essex, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,008
678 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$988
742 sqft
Pricing and availability subject to change\n\nMove to Mansfield Woods Apartments at The Greens in Essex, Maryland. We offer affordable studio, one, and two bedroom apartments.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated February 26 at 07:37 PM
2 Units Available
Queens Purchase
1207 Middleborough Rd, Essex, MD
1 Bedroom
$898
741 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Pricing and availability subject to change\n\nMove to Queens Purchase Apartments at The Greens in Essex, Maryland. We offer affordable one, one bedroom with den and two bedroom apartments.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated February 26 at 07:37 PM
2 Units Available
Kings Mill Apartments and Townhomes
1460 Hadwick Dr, Essex, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$887
792 sqft
Pricing and availability subject to change\n\nWelcome to Kings Mill Apartments and Townhomes at The Greens in Eastern Baltimore County, Essexs most established rental community.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated February 26 at 07:36 PM
2 Units Available
Gateway
21 Waterwood Ct, Essex, MD
2 Bedrooms
$933
809 sqft
Pricing and availability subject to change\n\nWelcome to Gateway Townhomes at The Greens in Eastern Baltimore County. Enjoy the two-level, two bedroom floor plan and the opportunity to enjoy the warmth of neighborhood living.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated November 26 at 05:43 PM
3 Units Available
Pebble Creek
1109 Country Terrace Road, Essex, MD
1 Bedroom
$862
613 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$962
742 sqft
Pricing and availability subject to change\n\nWe offer studios, one bedroom, one and den or two bedroom apartments. Each apartment features private intercom entry, fully equipped kitchen and blinds at all windows.
City GuideBowleys Quarters
Bowleys Quarters was once a game preserve popular among presidents like Grover Cleveland and Benjamin Harrison who came to hunt geese, pheasants, and ducks.

With a population of 6,755 people, Bowleys Quarters, a community in Middle River, Maryland, has taken on a decidedly resort-feel. It's probably not surprising then to learn that sport greats, like Babe Ruth, used to vacation in the area or that today its waterfront homes demand top dollar. Prior to World War II, Bowleys Quarters was made up mostly of summer cottages occupied by Washingtonians and inland Maryland residents seeking a refuge from the oppressive southern summer heat. Due to it being a vacation destination, there were few year round residents at the time. Then, in the post-war years, the town's population swelled thanks to companies like Bethlehem Steel and Lockheed Martin which drew thousands of employees to the area.

Moving to Bowleys Quarters

The community enjoyed a prolonged era of prosperity with modest homes eventually giving way to increasingly grander estates once more people heard the alluring call of waterfront living. However, in 2003 Hurricane Isabel washed away many homes and families were displaced. Fortunately, a rebuilding effort began shortly thereafter and the march toward luxurious living continues today.

Today's top-dollar waterfront prices are a far cry from the original abodes constructed by town namesake Daniel Bowley, a sea captain and merchant who owned the area in the mid-18th century. This is a unique waterfront residential community with diverse home designs, a lot of natural beauty, and many recreational options for residents.

Since Bowleys Quarters has largely left its tourist history in the past, you shouldn't need to worry about competition from seasonal renters these days. Locals get local quickly and stay local for a long time, so the only competition you'll really face is from people who got there before you did. Home rentals may require you to wait for an opening, so start looking at least two months before you pack your moving van.

Maryland is a southern state and as such you won't need to worry about harsh winter weather. January temperatures are usually in the 40-50 degree range, though dips occur, so bring your puffy jacket just in case. Summers are hot, though, and as they say, it's not the heat but the humidity that will get you. Still, your perch on the Chesapeake Bay should grant you some relief from the worst of things in August. And, of course, the area can be subjected to hurricanes, though the community has taken action to mitigate potential future risk.

As always, when you start your search for an apartment, gather all of the necessary documents before you set up your first appointments with landlords or agents. You want to make the best first impression possible, right? Make sure you have your proof of income, a recent credit report (remember now's the time to use that one free report per year!), and contact information from a few previous landlords willing to vouch that you are a delightful tenant and neighbor who always pays the rent on time. You should also be ready to pay first and last months' rent, and a security deposit usually equal to another months' rent. Yes, three months' rent is a lot to shell out at one time, but it will be worth it once you're sitting on your new porch humming "Maryland, My Maryland" while cracking into some fresh crab.

Bowleys Quarters Neighborhoods

Bowleys Quarters is situated on a peninsula bordered by Eastern Boulevard, Carroll Island Road, Seneca Creek, Frog Mortar Creek, Galloway Creek and the Chesapeake Bay (you like seafood, right?). Detached homes range from mid-century rambling ranchers to classic bungalows, Cape Codes, and Colonials. Increasingly, you'll also find vast waterfront estates featuring modern designs and amenities. Locals enjoy the area's rich history and close knit community, but also appreciate having a comfortable space between their neighbors. You won't find city apartments here, but that's not what draws you to Bowelys Quarters, is it? Note that sometimes it can be helpful to search for a "Middle River" house for rent in addition to Bowleys Quarters as listings don't always separate out this burg's name.

Long Beach Estates: Towards the southeastern portion of this peninsula, Long Beach Estates offers great lot sizes and waterfront views. A home for rent here will be in the 3 to 4 bedroom range. You might even luck into one on the water, complete with a private boat dock. Check out Long Beach Restaurant & Tavern for fresh crab cakes and frosty beverages.

Revolea Beach: Two and three bedroom townhouses for rent can be found here. the Beacon Light Marina is located here on the border of Revolea Beach and Long Beach Estates. So maybe you should get a boat to go with your new rental home, right?

North Bowleys Quarters / Middle River: The area closest to Middle River and the entrance to the peninsula is the best place to find apts to rent in Bowleys Quarters. Close to the freeway and with great amenities, this area is one of the more popular places to live. Many apartment complexes offer one bedroom apartments for rent here, or larger, depending on your needs. Eastern Regional Park offers a great recreational opportunity here with many sports fields and ample parking.

Living in Bowleys Quarters

Whether you're up for a movie or a day at the beach, Bowleys Quarters always has something fun up its sleeve. That's the joy of living in this affordable and surprisingly isolated locale. You can have the best the big city has to offer and still come home to enjoy the delights of living in a small town.

Bengies Drive-In has long been a local staple, as is the Carroll Island Shopping Mall. A myriad of marinas -- Tradewinds, Porter Seneca Park, Parkside, Maryland, Goose Harbor, Galloway Creek and Bowleys Marina -- keep people on the water busy, while Miami Park Beach does its duty just on shore. Three charming creeks offer a slight change of pace for those who enjoy the outdoors, and quaint eateries like Sunset Cove and Capt. Jim's Crabs give residents a place to go for a night of relaxation or romance.

If you don't mind a bit of a drive (oh, and having a car is handy, because public transportation is scarce), Middle River offers more dining options just outside of Bowleys Quarters. Treat yourself to a tour of local seafood joints and hold your own crab cake contest -- after all, you're living on Chesapeake Bay now.

Your daily errands will require trips into the Middle River/Bowleys Quarters borderlands. Big box retail is available along Route 150 in the Carroll Island Shopping Mall or along Route 700 leading to Highway 40.

Because of its close location to the city, many residents head regularly into Baltimore, about 20 minutes away, to explore big city life. When you're tired of eating seafood and would rather just watch it swim past, head for the National Aquarium in Baltimore. The Maryland Science Center will make a scientist out of even the most reluctant former chemistry student. And, of course, you shouldn't miss out on the chance to root for your new home team, the Baltimore Orioles, at Camden Yards.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Bowleys Quarters?
Apartment Rentals in Bowleys Quarters start at $1,300/month.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Bowleys Quarters?
Some of the colleges located in the Bowleys Quarters area include Towson University, Community College of Baltimore County, Baltimore City Community College, University of Baltimore, and Coppin State University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Bowleys Quarters?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Bowleys Quarters from include Washington, Baltimore, Columbia, Glen Burnie, and Towson.

Similar Pages

Bowleys Quarters 3 BedroomsBowleys Quarters Apartments with Balcony
Bowleys Quarters Apartments with ParkingBowleys Quarters Dog Friendly Apartments
Bowleys Quarters Pet Friendly PlacesAnne Arundel County Apartments