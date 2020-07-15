164 Apartments for rent in Bowleys Quarters, MD

Moving to Bowleys Quarters

The community enjoyed a prolonged era of prosperity with modest homes eventually giving way to increasingly grander estates once more people heard the alluring call of waterfront living. However, in 2003 Hurricane Isabel washed away many homes and families were displaced. Fortunately, a rebuilding effort began shortly thereafter and the march toward luxurious living continues today.

Today's top-dollar waterfront prices are a far cry from the original abodes constructed by town namesake Daniel Bowley, a sea captain and merchant who owned the area in the mid-18th century. This is a unique waterfront residential community with diverse home designs, a lot of natural beauty, and many recreational options for residents.

Since Bowleys Quarters has largely left its tourist history in the past, you shouldn't need to worry about competition from seasonal renters these days. Locals get local quickly and stay local for a long time, so the only competition you'll really face is from people who got there before you did. Home rentals may require you to wait for an opening, so start looking at least two months before you pack your moving van.

Maryland is a southern state and as such you won't need to worry about harsh winter weather. January temperatures are usually in the 40-50 degree range, though dips occur, so bring your puffy jacket just in case. Summers are hot, though, and as they say, it's not the heat but the humidity that will get you. Still, your perch on the Chesapeake Bay should grant you some relief from the worst of things in August. And, of course, the area can be subjected to hurricanes, though the community has taken action to mitigate potential future risk.

As always, when you start your search for an apartment, gather all of the necessary documents before you set up your first appointments with landlords or agents. You want to make the best first impression possible, right? Make sure you have your proof of income, a recent credit report (remember now's the time to use that one free report per year!), and contact information from a few previous landlords willing to vouch that you are a delightful tenant and neighbor who always pays the rent on time. You should also be ready to pay first and last months' rent, and a security deposit usually equal to another months' rent. Yes, three months' rent is a lot to shell out at one time, but it will be worth it once you're sitting on your new porch humming "Maryland, My Maryland" while cracking into some fresh crab.