Last updated June 13 2020 at 1:23 PM

153 Apartments for rent in Reisterstown, MD

Verified

Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
Reisterstown
6 Units Available
The Summit At Owings Mills
1 Meridian Ln, Reisterstown, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,513
1213 sqft
Award winning complex with beautifully designed buildings, surrounded by landscaped gardens. Amenities include an elevate swimming pool, fitness club and lounging deck. Located close to the Northwest Expressway, near Cherryvale Plaza Shopping Center.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
Reisterstown
2 Units Available
The Townes at Harvest View
101 Maple Ridge Rd, Reisterstown, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
1311 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1300 sqft
Apartments have been recently renovated and boast gas-powered ranges, stainless-steel appliances, and washers and dryers. Community accommodates cats and dogs. Close to plenty of restaurants, as well as historic Reisterstown. Easy access to I-795.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Reisterstown
1 Unit Available
33 Falls Chapel Way Unit A
33 Falls Chapel Way, Reisterstown, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
Beautiful Townhome Reisterstown Maryland - Beautiful 2 Bedroom 1 Bathroom Town home located in Reisterstown. This two level home has wall to wall carpet, finished basement with washer and dryer.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Reisterstown
1 Unit Available
12011 Tarragon Rd I
12011 Tarragon Road, Reisterstown, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
879 sqft
Tarragon Road - Property Id: 282803 Beautiful top floor condo in desirable Reisterstown. Available for rent now! 2br/1.5ba, tons of closet space (additional storage available), hardwood flooring, tile, & carpet throughout.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Reisterstown
1 Unit Available
111 Ridgelawn Rd
111 Ridgelawn Road, Reisterstown, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
Beautiful & Rare 3 Bedroom 2 Full Bath home in great commuter location. NEW AC MAY 2015! New Kitchen 2013!! Open floor plan finished in decorator colors & techniques, w/wood floors, open stairs & kitchen pass through. Slider to private deck.

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
Reisterstown
1 Unit Available
27 KINGSLEY RD
27 Kingsley Road, Reisterstown, MD
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
Great cape cod with a main level bedroom and laundry. Quiet secluded neighborhood on a no thru street. Beautiful fully fenced and level back yard.

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
Reisterstown
1 Unit Available
12009 TARRAGON ROAD
12009 Tarragon Road, Reisterstown, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
873 sqft
Make this beautifully renovated 2 bed, 1 1/2 bath condo your new home. New kitchen with SS appliances, new flooring and freshly painted throughout. Remodeled and updated bathrooms. New energy efficient appliances, windows and HVAC.

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
Reisterstown
1 Unit Available
204 CORK LANE
204 Cork Lane, Reisterstown, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
987 sqft
Beautifully remodeled two bedroom condo features an open floor plan with a living/dining room combination. New beautiful kitchen with new appliances and granite countertop. Master bedroom with 2 spacious walk in closets.

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
Reisterstown
1 Unit Available
11907 TARRAGON RD #C
11907 Tarragon Road, Reisterstown, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
878 sqft
Ready for immediate occupancy! Large 2 BR , 2 full bath main level condo with a separate office in convenient Gardens at Owings Mills. Remodeled kitchen with oak cabinets, newer white appliances & ceramic tile floor.

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
Reisterstown
1 Unit Available
14 EWING DRIVE
14 Ewing Drive, Reisterstown, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1012 sqft
Charming 3 bedroom Corner Townhome in Brookshire! Brand new carpet and paint. Galley style kitchen includes a large pantry and dining area with a patio door. Pets permitted on case by case basis. Located near shopping centers, parks and I-795.

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
Reisterstown
1 Unit Available
630 MAIN ST
630 Main Street, Reisterstown, MD
Studio
$6,000
For Lease -5,142 square feet of Office space just minutes from 795!! Zoned R/O! Recently renovated! Well maintained building located in historic Reisterstown with great visibility!

Last updated December 10 at 05:58pm
Reisterstown
1 Unit Available
58 RIDGELAWN ROAD
58 Ridgelawn Road, Reisterstown, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1012 sqft
3 BD 1.5 BA 3 level freshly painted well maintained townhouse-condo for rent in nice move-in condition at a quiet street. New laminate floor on main and upper levels. Finished basement with laundry and storage room.
Results within 1 mile of Reisterstown
Last updated June 13 at 12:55pm
8 Units Available
Allyson Gardens II
208 Frost Hill Drive, Owings Mills, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,192
990 sqft
Owings Mills Apartments | Allyson Gardens II Allyson Gardens II is tucked away in an idyllic wooded area convenient to Reisterstown Road, I-795, major bus lines and Owings Mills shopping and attractions.
Last updated June 13 at 12:07pm
19 Units Available
Allyson Gardens
206 Frost Hill Dr, Owings Mills, MD
1 Bedroom
$954
828 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,115
1113 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,386
1325 sqft
Allyson Gardens apartments in Owings Mills feature spacious yet affordable 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartment homes with amenities such as oversized living rooms and closets, private patios or balconies, an Olympic-sized swimming pool and a fitness center.
Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
$
2 Units Available
Watermill
14 Enchanted Hills Road, Owings Mills, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,235
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Leave the stress of the city behind and relax in the comfort of Watermill. Elementary and middle schools are close by making this a great location for families. Let the convenient Metro take you downtown.

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
95 GWYNNSWOOD RD
95 Gwynnswood Road, Owings Mills, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,875
1500 sqft
Recently updated and ready for immediate occupancy this townhome offers 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, spacious eat in kitchen, huge deck, finished basement with fireplace and new washer/dryer, freshly painted & new carpet throughout.

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
10912 REISTERSTOWN RD
10912 Reisterstown Road, Owings Mills, MD
Studio
$1,900
Office Building on Reisterstown Rd in Owings Mills. Suite B! Large parking lot! Convenient to everything!
Results within 5 miles of Reisterstown
Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
$
13 Units Available
The Courts of Avalon
9000 Iron Horse Ln, Pikesville, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,734
960 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,874
1244 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,505
1395 sqft
Situated along Highway 129 and close to Druid Ridge Cemetery. Luxury apartments with bathtub, hardwood floors and a full range of kitchen appliances. Residents have use of tennis court, pool and courtyard.
Last updated June 13 at 11:02am
17 Units Available
Greenwich Place Apartments
10090 Mill Run Cir, Owings Mills, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,490
920 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,677
1328 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,537
1526 sqft
Luxurious units with granite countertops, hardwood floors and all appliances, including a dishwasher and garbage disposal. Fireplace, large closets, patio/balcony, courtyard, clubhouse and swimming pool. Pet-friendly.
Last updated June 13 at 11:02am
8 Units Available
The Townes at Mill Run
629 Wilbur Square, Owings Mills, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,721
1166 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,215
1573 sqft
You'll find great access to the I-695 and I-795 at The Townes at Mill Run, Owings Mills, MD, as well as apartments boasting stainless steel-furnished kitchens with granite counters and dishwasher. Pet-friendly with on-site parking.
Last updated June 13 at 12:47pm
2 Units Available
Bright Meadows
91 Lower Gate Ct, Owings Mills, MD
1 Bedroom
$955
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Bright Meadows Townhomes ' Owings Mills RentalsThe Village of Bright Meadows features charming one bedroom apartments and two bedroom townhomes with private entrances and patios.
Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
18 Units Available
The Apartments at Metro Centre
10500 Grand Central Avenue, Owings Mills, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,369
848 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,660
1048 sqft
Metro Crossing Apartments is located at 10209 Grand Central Avenue Owings Mills, MD and is managed by David S. Brown Enterprises, a reputable property management company with verified listings on RENTCafe.
Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
24 Units Available
The Residences at Brookside Commons
4810 Coyle Rd, Owings Mills, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,741
1869 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,975
1908 sqft
The Residences at Brookside Commons is located at 4810 Coyle Rd. Owings Mills, MD and is managed by David S. Brown Enterprises, a reputable property management company with verified listings on RENTCafe.
Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
38 Units Available
Red Run Apartments
4300 Flint Hill Dr, Owings Mills, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,230
738 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,411
1137 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,625
1295 sqft
Located close to Lakeside Blvd and New Town High School. Spacious apartments in garden-style buildings include stainless steel kitchen appliances, patio/balcony and lots of closet space. Community amenities include a community garden and pool.

Median Rent in Reisterstown

Last updated May 2020
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Reisterstown is $1,175, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $1,474.
Studio
$967
1 Bed
$1,175
2 Beds
$1,474
3+ Beds
$1,895
City GuideReisterstown
Reisterstown: A small Maryland town named after John Reister, a German immigrant who purchased the plot of land that would become Reisterstown in 1758.

There is a heavy historical link between this part of Maryland and the most eastern part of Pennsylvania. Both areas were settled largely by German and Dutch immigrants in the mid-1600s.This is a community of just under 27,000 hardworking people that take pride in their homes and in their community.

Moving to Reisterstown

Moving here is not a difficult procedure, all you need is a completed rental application and a security deposit. Some places will run a credit check, but if you have a couple of good references and proof of income, you should be good to go. It's about 50/50 as to whether or not you will need to pay a pet deposit or a monthly pet deposit, considering that this is a dog-friendly community.

The cost to move here is someplace between a slap and a really hard pinch. You will probably have to pay deposits for utilities unless you can find an all bills paid place, and those are rare. .

Neighborhoods

In larger urban environments, neighborhoods are important. Much of your life is centered around where you live, and this makes sense when you consider that most urban neighborhoods have almost as many people as this entire little city! But in most small cities like Reisterstown, neighborhoods are residential distinctions carved out by real estate agents. There is a business area that is more or less centrally located, and this is generally where you find stores, restaurants and so forth.

Living in Reisterstown

The commute for most people here is about 34 minutes, which is longer than the national average. Though some people here take the bus, and there are two Amtrak stations that serve the area.

If you're on the lookout for something to do, you might have to head to Baltimore every once in a while. Residents here tend to take part in recreational activities set up by the Reisterstown Area Recreation Council, and there are festivals celebrating history and the arts. Otherwise, a trip to the local eateries in this city will have to suffice when you want some excitement!

View full Rent Report

June 2020 Reisterstown Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Reisterstown Rent Report. Reisterstown rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Reisterstown rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Reisterstown rent trends were flat over the past month

Reisterstown rents have remained flat over the past month, however, they have increased moderately by 3.1% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Reisterstown stand at $1,175 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,474 for a two-bedroom. Reisterstown's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.0%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the Baltimore Metro

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Reisterstown, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Baltimore metro, 7 of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Over the past year, Ellicott City has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 4.1%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,749, while one-bedrooms go for $1,394.
    • Catonsville has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 2.8%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,463, while one-bedrooms go for $1,166.
    • Columbia has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Baltimore metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,960; rents decreased 0.6% over the past month but remained flat year-over-year.
    • Essex has the least expensive rents in the Baltimore metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,110; rents were down 0.1% over the past year but remained flat month-over-month.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Reisterstown

    As rents have increased moderately in Reisterstown, large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more modestly, or in some cases, even decline. Compared to most large cities across the country, Reisterstown is less affordable for renters.

    • Reisterstown's median two-bedroom rent of $1,474 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 3.1% increase in Reisterstown.
    • While Reisterstown's rents rose moderately over the past year, some cities nationwide saw decreases, including Boston (-0.4%) and Pittsburgh (-0.1%).
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Reisterstown than most large cities. For example, Detroit has a median 2BR rent of $900, where Reisterstown is more than one-and-a-half times that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Baltimore
    $950
    $1,190
    0.1%
    0
    Columbia
    $1,560
    $1,960
    -0.6%
    0.2%
    Glen Burnie
    $1,220
    $1,540
    0.1%
    2.3%
    Ellicott City
    $1,390
    $1,750
    -0.1%
    -4.1%
    Dundalk
    $930
    $1,160
    -0.1%
    0.7%
    Towson
    $1,190
    $1,500
    0
    1.9%
    Severn
    $1,340
    $1,680
    -0.9%
    -0.4%
    Catonsville
    $1,170
    $1,460
    -0.2%
    2.8%
    Essex
    $890
    $1,110
    0
    -0.1%
    Annapolis
    $1,530
    $1,920
    -0.8%
    0.1%
    Odenton
    $1,810
    $2,270
    -1%
    -3.9%
    Parkville
    $1,120
    $1,400
    0
    0.3%
    Owings Mills
    $1,230
    $1,550
    -0.2%
    -0.9%
    Perry Hall
    $1,330
    $1,670
    0.4%
    2.1%
    Reisterstown
    $1,180
    $1,470
    0
    3.1%
    Middle River
    $1,070
    $1,340
    0.7%
    0.2%
    Cockeysville
    $1,140
    $1,430
    -0.1%
    0.6%
    Elkridge
    $1,560
    $1,960
    0.1%
    0.8%
    Aberdeen
    $940
    $1,180
    0.2%
    0.9%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

    How much is rent in Reisterstown?
    In Reisterstown, the median rent is $967 for a studio, $1,175 for a 1-bedroom, $1,474 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,895 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Reisterstown, check out our monthly Reisterstown Rent Report.
    What colleges and universities are located in or around Reisterstown?
    Some of the colleges located in the Reisterstown area include Towson University, Anne Arundel Community College, Baltimore City Community College, University of Baltimore, and Coppin State University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
    What cities do people live in to commute to Reisterstown?
    Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Reisterstown from include Washington, Baltimore, Columbia, Silver Spring, and Glen Burnie.

