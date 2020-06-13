/
164 Apartments for rent in Peppermill Village, MD📍
Carmody Hills-Pepper Mill Village
15 Units Available
Pleasant House
6904 Seat Pleasant Dr, Peppermill Village, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,305
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,455
894 sqft
Spring into action and move into one of our one or two bedroom apartment homes and save on UTILITIES!!! That's right --- all you pay is rent and the utilities are included.
Results within 1 mile of Peppermill Village
24 Units Available
Century Summerfield @ Morgan Metro
8100 Gibbs Way, Landover, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,485
766 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,754
1154 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,318
1548 sqft
Pet-friendly 1-3 bedroom units with jaw-dropping details like 9-foot ceilings, granite counters, fireplaces, impressive patio vistas and built-in bookshelves. Enjoy clubhouse with gym, pool and internet cafe. Grill on site.
3 Units Available
Glen Willow Apartments
903 Glen Willow Dr, Seat Pleasant, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,265
774 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
A charming community with plenty of updates. On-site pool, playground and green space. Pets welcomed. All interiors renovated with modern fixtures and appliances. Near area parks and shopping.
7 Units Available
The Ivy Club
1127 Ivy Club Ln, Landover, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,957
714 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,955
871 sqft
Ivy Club recently renovated to offer exclusive look and feel, including stainless steel appliances and huge walk-in closets. Complimentary gym membership at Prince George's Sports and Learning Complex included.
Seat Pleasant
1 Unit Available
1019 Carrington Ave
1019 Carrington Avenue, Summerfield, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
1734 sqft
Available 07/01/20 Newly Renovated 4bedroom SFH near DC - Property Id: 297082 Beautiful fully renovated home, including all new appliances and hardwood floors--everything new.
1 Unit Available
7104 MAHOGANY DRIVE
7104 Mahogany Drive, Summerfield, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,975
1202 sqft
Shows well and move in ready. Will consider rent to own also. Rent does not include utilities. No pet, no smokers. Two month security deposit. Application and credit pull required.
Marshall Heights - Lincoln Heights
1 Unit Available
227 63rd Street, NE
227 63rd Street Northeast, Washington, DC
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
788 sqft
VIDEO TOUR - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=x-AE-C7Kurs&feature=youtu.be Learn about Cooperative Homes - https://www.investopedia.com/articles/pf/08/housingco-op.
1 Unit Available
644 Spectator Ave
644 Spectator Avenue, Summerfield, MD
1 Bedroom
$860
100 sqft
ROOM for rent in a shared townhome. (This is NOT a one bedroom apartment, but it is a room for rent in a townhome.) You will feel right at home in this spacious ROOM with ample closet space in a luxury townhome steps from the Morgan Blvd metro.
1 Unit Available
706 Rollins Ave Basement
706 Rollins Avenue, Walker Mill, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1264 sqft
Spacious two bedroom basement apartment with private entrance.
1 Unit Available
7530 GROUSE PLACE
7530 Grouse Place, Summerfield, MD
4 Bedrooms
$1,900
1633 sqft
Beautiful, updated 4 bed/2.5 bath just minutes from DC for Rent! Must see!!! Shows extremely well! Please use show covers are remove your shoes while viewing. Due to current COVID 19 pandemic, showings will be limited. PLEASE take precautions.
1 Unit Available
511 Tailgate Terrace
511 Tailgate Terrace, Summerfield, MD
1 Bedroom
$850
200 sqft
ROOM for rent in a shared townhome. (This is NOT a one bedroom apartment, but it is a room for rent in a townhome.) You will feel right at home in this spacious room with ample closet space in a luxury townhome steps from the Morgan Blvd metro.
1 Unit Available
419 MILFAN DRIVE
419 Milfan Drive, Walker Mill, MD
5 Bedrooms
$2,400
1050 sqft
Move in Ready. 5 Bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. Finished walk out basement. Off street parking. Large backyard. Two block from Addison Rd Metro!! Owner/Agent
1 Unit Available
615 SPECTATOR AVENUE
615 Spectator Avenue, Summerfield, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
1776 sqft
Elegant and wonderful, one of the largest end units, Brick front and side, 2 car separate garage. Main level: step into a large open living space, Loads of closet space, 1 bedroom, full bath, walk out to garage, great for in-law and/or roommates.
Results within 5 miles of Peppermill Village
131 Units Available
Allure Apollo
4401 Telfair Blvd, Camp Springs, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,618
807 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,173
1219 sqft
At Allure Apollo, enjoy the space of the suburbs with the city conveniences you desire. Stay home and hit the 24-hour gym, resort- style pool or relax by the fire pit.
24 Units Available
Aspire Apollo
4451 Telfair Blvd, Camp Springs, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,716
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,039
1190 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,598
1437 sqft
A U-shaped, four-story mega-complex, every Aspire apartment overlooks the pool in the center of the grounds. Complete with a clubhouse, coffee-bar and game room. Apartments come with hardwood floors and granite counters in the kitchens.
Suitland-Silver Hill
46 Units Available
The Avanti
6501 Hil Mar Dr, District Heights, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,137
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,287
1031 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,637
1215 sqft
Newly renovated apartment homes that overlook a creek. The apartment community features a pool, a gym and playgrounds. Easy access to Interstate 495, and close to Richie Station, MGM and the Boulevard Capital Centre.
Greater Landover
25 Units Available
Verona at Landover Hills
4085 Warner Ave, Landover Hills, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,187
692 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,307
899 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,720
1075 sqft
Boasting an easy commute to D.C., this apartment community's amenities include a pool, a dog park and a gym. The pet-friendly one- to three-bedroom apartment homes are close to I-495 and the Baltimore-Washington Parkway.
77 Units Available
The Villages at Morgan Metro
8251 Ridgefield Blvd, Landover, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,855
990 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,910
1276 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$2,415
1416 sqft
Home can be as relaxing as a walk in the park at The Villages at Morgan Metro. Spectacular and spacious garden and townhomes sit nestled in the lush beauty of more than 180 acres of greenery, trails and outdoor living.
East Riverdale
6 Units Available
Oak Ridge
5510 Madison St, Riverdale Park, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,110
475 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,385
651 sqft
Welcome Home! | Oak Ridge Apartments Important Coronavirus (COVID-19) Update: Due to the circumstances surrounding the recent COVID-19 outbreak, our Leasing Office will be closed to the public until further notice.
Cheverly
11 Units Available
Cheverly Station Apartments
6501 Landover Rd, Cheverly, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,199
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,296
894 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,525
1100 sqft
The perfect apartment is waiting for you! At Cheverly Station you will enjoy a great location only minutes from Rte. 50, Baltimore-Washington Parkway and I-495 allowing you to get anywhere in the Washington metro area quickly.
Woodridge - Fort Lincoln
18 Units Available
The Jamison
3750 Jamison Street NE, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,602
564 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,107
689 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,772
1083 sqft
Apply today and receive $1,500 off* *Specials are subject to change at any time; please contact leasing office for details. The amenities offered at The Jamison are designed to simplify your life.
13 Units Available
Tapestry Largo Station
9300 Lottsford Rd, Largo, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,771
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,125
1235 sqft
Luxurious, pet-friendly units with in-unit laundry and patio/balcony offer proximity to the Metro. Enjoy the yoga studio, fitness center, lush courtyards, and community hub. Minutes from Redskin Stadium. Plenty of shopping nearby.
8 Units Available
Courts at Walker Mill
6936 Walker Mill Rd, Capitol Heights, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,470
784 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
943 sqft
Courts at Walker Mill are humble apartments with a respectable grounds and an Olympic-sized pool. There is a playground for children, and the studio-esque style apartments have a large feel.
Greater Landover
4 Units Available
Kent Village
6707 Hawthorne St, Landover, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,150
597 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,330
766 sqft
Conveniently located just minutes from Downtown D.C., with a bus stop on-site. Plenty of natural light in the spacious townhome units. Military housing also available.
