Baltimore, MD
813 South Glover St
Last updated April 13 2019 at 8:53 AM

813 South Glover St

813 South Glover Street · No Longer Available
Location

813 South Glover Street, Baltimore, MD 21224
Canton

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Check out this charming 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom townhouse in the heart of Canton. The beautiful hardwood floors meet you upon entering the home and, stretch cross the living room, dining room and, into the galley style kitchen. There you will find plenty of storage space, gas stove, microwave, dishwasher and refrigerator. The room off the kitchen can be used as den or office quite easily. Both bedrooms also feature plenty of storage space and exposed brick wall accents. In the master bathroom, you will find a Jacuzzi tub. Downstairs in the unfinished basement is plenty of room for additional storage. The rental amount does include water. Available NOW. $1850.00 monthly + utilities.

Hardwood Floors
Jacuzzi Tub
2 Master Suites
Exposed Brick Walls
Gas Fireplace
Rental Terms

Rent: $1,850
Application Fee: $45
Security Deposit: $1,850
Available Now

Pet Policy

Cats allowed
Dogs allowed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 813 South Glover St have any available units?
813 South Glover St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 813 South Glover St have?
Some of 813 South Glover St's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 813 South Glover St currently offering any rent specials?
813 South Glover St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 813 South Glover St pet-friendly?
Yes, 813 South Glover St is pet friendly.
Does 813 South Glover St offer parking?
No, 813 South Glover St does not offer parking.
Does 813 South Glover St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 813 South Glover St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 813 South Glover St have a pool?
No, 813 South Glover St does not have a pool.
Does 813 South Glover St have accessible units?
No, 813 South Glover St does not have accessible units.
Does 813 South Glover St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 813 South Glover St has units with dishwashers.
