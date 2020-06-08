813 South Glover St

Amenities
Check out this charming 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom townhouse in the heart of Canton. The beautiful hardwood floors meet you upon entering the home and, stretch cross the living room, dining room and, into the galley style kitchen. There you will find plenty of storage space, gas stove, microwave, dishwasher and refrigerator. The room off the kitchen can be used as den or office quite easily. Both bedrooms also feature plenty of storage space and exposed brick wall accents. In the master bathroom, you will find a Jacuzzi tub. Downstairs in the unfinished basement is plenty of room for additional storage. The rental amount does include water. Available NOW. $1850.00 monthly + utilities.
Hardwood Floors
Jacuzzi Tub
2 Master Suites
Exposed Brick Walls
Gas Fireplace
Rental Terms
Rent: $1,850
Application Fee: $45
Security Deposit: $1,850
Available Now
Pet Policy
Cats allowed
Dogs allowed