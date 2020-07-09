811 WHITELOCK STREET

Amenities

This beautiful, new 5 bedroom renovation in Reservoir Hill features over 3000 square feet of attention to detail! The third floor features a dry bar/lounge area with access to a spacious roof deck. Three bedrooms have their own private full bathrooms; 6 bathrooms total including a deep soaking tub in one! The kitchen features gorgeous quartz countertops, an island with breakfast bar, a built-in wine cooler fridge, and new stainless steel appliances. High ceilings and plenty of windows invite lots of natural light into this rowhome. This house has central A/C, gas heat, stackable washer/dryer, and a private, off-street parking pad in the rear. The photos truly don't do it justice; come check it out in person!