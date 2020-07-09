All apartments in Baltimore
Last updated October 13 2019 at 11:53 AM

811 WHITELOCK STREET

811 Whitelock Street · No Longer Available
Location

811 Whitelock Street, Baltimore, MD 21217
Reservoir Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
clubhouse
parking
This beautiful, new 5 bedroom renovation in Reservoir Hill features over 3000 square feet of attention to detail! The third floor features a dry bar/lounge area with access to a spacious roof deck. Three bedrooms have their own private full bathrooms; 6 bathrooms total including a deep soaking tub in one! The kitchen features gorgeous quartz countertops, an island with breakfast bar, a built-in wine cooler fridge, and new stainless steel appliances. High ceilings and plenty of windows invite lots of natural light into this rowhome. This house has central A/C, gas heat, stackable washer/dryer, and a private, off-street parking pad in the rear. The photos truly don't do it justice; come check it out in person!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 811 WHITELOCK STREET have any available units?
811 WHITELOCK STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 811 WHITELOCK STREET have?
Some of 811 WHITELOCK STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 811 WHITELOCK STREET currently offering any rent specials?
811 WHITELOCK STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 811 WHITELOCK STREET pet-friendly?
No, 811 WHITELOCK STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 811 WHITELOCK STREET offer parking?
Yes, 811 WHITELOCK STREET offers parking.
Does 811 WHITELOCK STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 811 WHITELOCK STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 811 WHITELOCK STREET have a pool?
No, 811 WHITELOCK STREET does not have a pool.
Does 811 WHITELOCK STREET have accessible units?
Yes, 811 WHITELOCK STREET has accessible units.
Does 811 WHITELOCK STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 811 WHITELOCK STREET does not have units with dishwashers.

