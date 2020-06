Amenities

The classic Baltimore rowhouse. Well maintained home offers some fresh paint, hardwood floors and a finished, carpeted game room, in the basement . Gas heat, central air, replacement windows. Recent roof. large yard & off street parking. Great location, walking distance to Belvedere Square. $35 application fee for each adult applicant (anyone on the lease). Must use LB application & lease. No smoking in house. No pets