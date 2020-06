Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities courtyard parking garage

Completely updated Fells Point Federal town house. in the heart of the Historic District. 2 bedrooms 1 bath. This house features wood floors throughout, 2 fireplaces, modern kitchen,appliances and granite counters. Also includes a spacious urban fenced courtyard. Parking is on the street with permit, Other parking on monthly basis exist within 1 to 2 blocks. Both open air plus garage.