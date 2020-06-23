All apartments in Baltimore
800 Grundy Street - 1

800 Grundy St · No Longer Available
Location

800 Grundy St, Baltimore, MD 21224
Hudson - Highlandtown

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
online portal
pet friendly
TEXT "800G" to (443) 315-2274 for additional information and/or to schedule a viewing.

Start off your new year in new place! Beautifully renovated three (3) bedroom (2) full bathroom end of group row home in the HOT Brewers Hill neighborhood. Walking distance to The Shops at Canton Crossing. A quick Uber to Canton Square, the Can Company, and Fells Point. Easy commuting location via nearby access to Interstate 95 and 895 and just minutes to downtown Baltimore and the Inner Harbor. No application fee to apply!

End of group row home offers:

Open floor plan with lots of windows, natural light and recessed lighting.

Kitchen equipped with Stove, Fridge, Microwave, Dishwasher and Garbage Disposal.

Beautiful hardwood and exposed brick throughout the house.

Bedroom #1: Spacious bedroom with 10ft ceilings, ceiling fan, and walk in closet.

Bedroom #2: Spacious bedroom with ceiling fan and its own private outside balcony deck.

Bedroom #3: Spacious bedroom with its own private bathroom.

Backyard perfect for entertaining.

Large OFF STREET PARKING area behind the house.

Laundry/storage room in the basement equipped with a washer and dryer.

Pet friendly (Certain Restrictions Apply).

Online Portal for rent payments and service requests.

TEXT "800G" to (443) 315-2274 for additional information and/or to schedule a viewing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 800 Grundy Street - 1 have any available units?
800 Grundy Street - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 800 Grundy Street - 1 have?
Some of 800 Grundy Street - 1's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 800 Grundy Street - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
800 Grundy Street - 1 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 800 Grundy Street - 1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 800 Grundy Street - 1 is pet friendly.
Does 800 Grundy Street - 1 offer parking?
No, 800 Grundy Street - 1 does not offer parking.
Does 800 Grundy Street - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 800 Grundy Street - 1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 800 Grundy Street - 1 have a pool?
No, 800 Grundy Street - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 800 Grundy Street - 1 have accessible units?
No, 800 Grundy Street - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 800 Grundy Street - 1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 800 Grundy Street - 1 has units with dishwashers.
