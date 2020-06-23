800 Grundy Street - 1

Amenities

Start off your new year in new place! Beautifully renovated three (3) bedroom (2) full bathroom end of group row home in the HOT Brewers Hill neighborhood. Walking distance to The Shops at Canton Crossing. A quick Uber to Canton Square, the Can Company, and Fells Point. Easy commuting location via nearby access to Interstate 95 and 895 and just minutes to downtown Baltimore and the Inner Harbor. No application fee to apply!



End of group row home offers:



Open floor plan with lots of windows, natural light and recessed lighting.



Kitchen equipped with Stove, Fridge, Microwave, Dishwasher and Garbage Disposal.



Beautiful hardwood and exposed brick throughout the house.



Bedroom #1: Spacious bedroom with 10ft ceilings, ceiling fan, and walk in closet.



Bedroom #2: Spacious bedroom with ceiling fan and its own private outside balcony deck.



Bedroom #3: Spacious bedroom with its own private bathroom.



Backyard perfect for entertaining.



Large OFF STREET PARKING area behind the house.



Laundry/storage room in the basement equipped with a washer and dryer.



Pet friendly (Certain Restrictions Apply).



Online Portal for rent payments and service requests.



TEXT "800G" to (443) 315-2274 for additional information and/or to schedule a viewing.