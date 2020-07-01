768 CARROLL STREET

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher recently renovated microwave refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

Beautifully renovated three bedroom townhome in historic Pigtown! Upon entering the home you are met with a welcoming living room with exposed brick on one wall. The large kitchen features enough room for your dining room table to entertain. On the second floor, there are two large bedrooms and a bathroom/laundry combination. The third level is the entire master bedroom suite. Enjoy life in historic Pigtown, walkable to the stadiums, University of MD, Federal Hill, and quick access to 95.