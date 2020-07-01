All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 768 CARROLL STREET.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
768 CARROLL STREET
Last updated April 22 2020 at 2:07 AM

768 CARROLL STREET

768 Carroll Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

768 Carroll Street, Baltimore, MD 21230
Washington Village

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
recently renovated
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Beautifully renovated three bedroom townhome in historic Pigtown! Upon entering the home you are met with a welcoming living room with exposed brick on one wall. The large kitchen features enough room for your dining room table to entertain. On the second floor, there are two large bedrooms and a bathroom/laundry combination. The third level is the entire master bedroom suite. Enjoy life in historic Pigtown, walkable to the stadiums, University of MD, Federal Hill, and quick access to 95.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 768 CARROLL STREET have any available units?
768 CARROLL STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 768 CARROLL STREET have?
Some of 768 CARROLL STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 768 CARROLL STREET currently offering any rent specials?
768 CARROLL STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 768 CARROLL STREET pet-friendly?
No, 768 CARROLL STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 768 CARROLL STREET offer parking?
No, 768 CARROLL STREET does not offer parking.
Does 768 CARROLL STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 768 CARROLL STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 768 CARROLL STREET have a pool?
No, 768 CARROLL STREET does not have a pool.
Does 768 CARROLL STREET have accessible units?
No, 768 CARROLL STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 768 CARROLL STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 768 CARROLL STREET has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Hamilton Park
6136 Fairdel Ave
Baltimore, MD 21206
Hanover Cross Street
101 W Cross St
Baltimore, MD 21230
Windsor Forest
5006 Windsor Mill Rd
Baltimore, MD 21207
Arbuta Arms
2600 W Patapsco Ave
Baltimore, MD 21230
Lumen Windsor Arms
4240 Bonner Road
Baltimore, MD 21216
Fountainview
3638 Fords Ln
Baltimore, MD 21215
The Cecil
1123 North Eutaw Street
Baltimore, MD 21201
Belmont Park
1 Kafern Dr
Baltimore, MD 21207

Similar Pages

Baltimore 1 BedroomsBaltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with ParkingBaltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MD
Towson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MD
Cockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown BaltimoreFrankfordHarford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells PointGlenCharles Village
CheswoldeMid Town Belvedere

Apartments Near Colleges

Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State UniversityJohns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland